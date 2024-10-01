More than 120 accusers have come forward in a class-action lawsuit claiming that disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs abused them sexually, an attorney states.

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, lawyer Tony Buzbee held a press conference where he outlined shocking and disturbing accusations, stating that 25 of the alleged victims were minors at the time of the alleged abuse, with the youngest allegedly being 9 years old. Buzbee said the male child was brought to Diddy’s record label, Bad Boy Records, ostensibly for an audition. However, the boy was allegedly abused sexually by Diddy and others with the promise that he and his parents would be able to break into the business.

“We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates,” Buzbee said during the news conference, according to NBC News.

Buzbee’s name is familiar to some as he represented the dozens of female massage therapists who filed civil lawsuits against former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, claiming that he sexually assaulted and harassed them.

Another attorney, Andrew Van Arsdale, who is already working with one of the plaintiffs, called the mass filing “unprecedented in scope.”

Arsdale explained to the Washington Post that he was unnerved by a common theme interweaving through each complaint in this class action lawsuit. Each complainant stated that Diddy allegedly exploited the victims’ aspirations to break into the music business for his own sexual gratification.

Unlike the U.S. Department of Justice, which has yet to indict or arrest any of the co-conspirators, this class-action suit has named several co-defendants, including Diddy’s family members, associates who are “household names,” and other enablers who orbited Diddy’s world.

Erica Wolff, Diddy’s attorney, vehemently denies the charges outlined in the lawsuit, though the details have yet to be revealed to the media or public by Buzbee.

“Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence in court when the claims are filed and served,” Wolff said in a statement obtained by NBC News.