Jordyn Woods’ fans congratulate her after seeing rock on ring finger (photos)

The socialite and the basketball player began dating at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020
Jordyn Woods attends Femme It Forward Give Her FlowHERS Gala 2023. (Photo credit: rolling out)

Socialite Jordyn Woods ignited a social media frenzy when she was seen with massive bling on her ring finger.


The serial entrepreneur teased her fans without saying a word when she flashed what appears to be a gargantuan engagement ring for her 12 million Instagram followers.


Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns have taken telling steps forward

This episode comes just days after her longtime boyfriend, NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, was officially traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the New York Knicks.

And this happened not long after the photogenic pair reportedly bought a $14 million ranch mansion in proximity to her lifelong friend Kylie Jenner in May 2024, TMZ reported. The home, located in Hidden Hills, California —about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles — is replete with seven bedrooms, 17 bedrooms, a barn and a six-car garage


Some fans congratulate Woods and Towns

Though no official word has been given by Wood or Towns, fans began congratulating the couple, though some are miffed at the cryptic post.

  • “Congratulations beautiful”
  • “The ring is so big it kinda look fakish, but we know it ain’t. So what’s the tea @jordynwoods 💍.”
  • “Is that a engagement ring it’s about time Big K.”
  • “Is this the moment I have been waiting for???? Kamala and now this!?!???!”
  • “Lord, God, look at that boulder! Lol.”
  • “You can’t just post that ring and not say anything!”
  • “So… youre just going to post that rock all nonchalant…? very demure.”
