Jordyn Woods’ fans congratulate her after seeing rock on ring finger (photos)

Socialite Jordyn Woods ignited a social media frenzy when she was seen with massive bling on her ring finger.

The serial entrepreneur teased her fans without saying a word when she flashed what appears to be a gargantuan engagement ring for her 12 million Instagram followers.

Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns have taken telling steps forward

This episode comes just days after her longtime boyfriend, NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, was officially traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the New York Knicks.

And this happened not long after the photogenic pair reportedly bought a $14 million ranch mansion in proximity to her lifelong friend Kylie Jenner in May 2024, TMZ reported. The home, located in Hidden Hills, California —about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles — is replete with seven bedrooms, 17 bedrooms, a barn and a six-car garage

Some fans congratulate Woods and Towns

Though no official word has been given by Wood or Towns, fans began congratulating the couple, though some are miffed at the cryptic post.