Lamar Odom rarely speaks to Khloe Kardashian these days

Lamar Odom “doesn’t speak to Khloe Kardashian much” these days. Their relationship has evolved significantly since their high-profile marriage, which was one of the most-watched celebrity unions of the late 2000s.

The 45-year-old former NBA player was married to reality star Kardashian, 40, from 2009 until 2016 and even though she “still cares” about him, they aren’t in frequent communication with each other. Their whirlwind romance and subsequent marriage captured public attention, drawing over 3.2 million viewers to their wedding special.

“I don’t speak to her much,” Odom said in an upcoming episode of the “We’re Out of Time” podcast. “She still cares about me. But I don’t speak to her. I can text her and she’ll reply.” The podcast, which focuses on celebrity relationships and life transitions, has garnered significant attention for its revealing interviews.

Kardashian and Odom tied the knot in a 2009 episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” after just one month of dating but she separated from him in 2013 amid his struggles with addiction and their divorce was finalized in 2016. Their wedding episode became one of the highest-rated in the show’s history, drawing millions of viewers worldwide.

Kardashian went on to have True, 5, and 2-year-old Tatum with now ex-partner Tristan Thompson, who also fathered a child with Maralee Nicholls during his relationship with Khloe and later took a paternity test to confirm it. Odom previously insisted that he still thought of the other members of her famous clan as his own family. The Kardashian-Jenner family empire has continued to grow, with their business ventures now valued at more than $2 billion collectively.

Since he is an only child himself, the former basketball player admitted that he just wants her to be “happy” and because he doesn’t have any siblings of his own, he will always be close to her brother Rob. Their brotherly bond was frequently featured on both “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and the spin-off show “Khloe & Lamar.”

“I don’t have any siblings,” he told E! News. “It was cool to me to have somebody [Rob] come in my life and play that role. I learned from it. Once a family, always a family! I want everybody to be happy. Khloe is strong and is someone who I’ve always looked up to.”

Rob Kardashian has maintained a lower profile in recent years, focusing on his daughter Dream and various business ventures.

“She’s always looked amazing to me,” Odom added, reflecting on his time with Khloe. Their relationship was documented extensively on reality television, with their spin-off show “Khloe & Lamar” running for two seasons and averaging 2.1 million viewers per episode.

The former Lakers star’s career spanned 14 seasons in the NBA, during which he earned two championship rings and was named NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2011. His marriage to Kardashian coincided with some of his most successful years in professional basketball.

Their relationship faced numerous challenges, including Odom’s highly publicized struggle with addiction, which led to a near-fatal incident at a Nevada brothel in 2015. Khloe temporarily withdrew their divorce petition to help manage his medical decisions during his recovery, demonstrating their enduring connection despite their separation.

Since their divorce, both have moved forward with their lives while maintaining mutual respect. Khloe has focused on her business ventures, including Good American, which has grown into a $12.7 million company, and her role in the family’s Hulu series “The Kardashians.”

Odom has also published a New York Times best-selling memoir, “Darkness to Light,” which detailed his life experiences, including his marriage to Khloe and his journey to sobriety. The book sold more than 100,000 copies in its first week of release.

Their story continues to resonate with fans as an example of how relationships can evolve from romantic partnerships to respectful distance, with both parties moving forward while acknowledging their shared history and the impact they’ve had on each other’s lives.