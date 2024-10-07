Kanye West and Bianca Censori may be headed to divorce court

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are allegedly headed for divorce, according to the folks orbiting their world, TMZ reports.

West, 47, who is legally named Ye, plans to move to Tokyo to live for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, the publication reports that Cesori, 29, has flown Down Under to spend time with her family in her native Australia.

There is no indication yet what precipitated the schism in the marriage.

Rumors of a rift in their coupledom began when Ye was spotted alone while hanging out in the Japanese capital on more than one occasion. For the entirety of their two-year marriage, the pair had been inseparable, frequently traveling across the country and around the globe by each other’s side.

In fact, the couple had not been photographed together since Sept. 20.

The New York Post reports that while the union is currently “on the rocks,” it is not “beyond repair.” One insider said that the notoriously vacillator Yeezy “changes his mind all the time,” and that it is “very possible” for reconciliation in the future.

Kanye and Bianca generated international headlines in Dec. 2022 when they secretly wed before letting anyone know that they were even dating.

Prior to that, Ye was married to reality show queen Kim Kardashian from May 2014 to Nov. 2022. Together they have four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.