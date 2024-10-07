Spike Lee to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame

Legendary film director Spike Lee got the shock of his life when he was notified that he would be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Do the Right Thing and Malcolm X director is renowned as an overzealous New York Knicks fan for the past 30 years. He’ll now be enshrined for being one of the iconic superfans of the NBA.

Lee will be inducted alongside other renowned supporters of the league’s teams, including longtime Los Angeles Lakers backer Jack Nicholson and Clippers disciple Billy Chrystal.

Spike Lee remains stunned since getting the call

Lee, like most sports fans, was totally unaware that fans could be inducted into any Hall of Fame.

“I knew the Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame inducted players, caches, and executives; However, I never knew that could happen for fans to be celebrated in the Hall,” Lee wrote in his caption.

“It’s been my experience that the best gifts I have received in my life were complete surprises. No inkling, no nuthin’, ” the captions continued. “Then BOOM—I got an unexpected phone call out of nowhere.”

The director of the memorable Michael Jordan Nike commercials as well as School Daze was extremely grateful to the NBA for this most unexpected gift.

“I sincerely thank the Basketball Hall Of Fame for this totally unexpected blessing for my love of basketball and my crazy love for the NEW YORK KNICKERBOCKERS,” Lee penned.

Spike Lee congratulate the other fan inductees

“I also congratulate and send much love to my fellow inductees Jack Nicholson, Billy Crystal And Alan Horwitz,” the She’s Gotta Have It director concluded. “And dats da orange and blue skies truth, Ruth. YA DIG? SHO-NUFF.”