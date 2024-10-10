SpelHouse 2024 Homecoming will be lit

It’s officially homecoming season! HBCU’s love to show out during homecoming — and honestly nobody has shown out over the last few years like SpelHouse.

Morehouse College and Spelman College always celebrate their homecomings together because of proximity and the iconic legacy both colleges carry. So it’s only right that they always have one of the biggest homecoming weeks in all of higher education — and 2024 will be no different.

Morehouse’s school paper, the Maroon Tiger, just announced the 2024 SpelHouse Homecoming lineup, and it’s featuring some of the biggest names in all of hip-hop. This year’s lineup will include JT of the City Girls, No Cap, Real Boston Richey, Hunxho and last but not least superstar Coco Jones. What makes this lineup so amazing is that every one of these artists had an amazing 2024.

JT started making music solo, and she is arguably more popular right now that her City Girl co-star Careesha. She dropped her first solo song last year, “No Bars” and the girls ate it up. In 2024, she gave the girlies hit after hit from her City Cinderella album, the most popular being “Sideways,” “JT Coming” and “OKAY.”

When it comes to making pain music, nobody is doing it better than No Cap right now. No Cap has been bubbling since 2020, but in 2023 he became the star everybody knew he would be. He had one of the most viral songs of the year with Rylo Rodriguez in “Thang For You”; in August he gave us one of the best albums of the year in Before I Disappear Again.

Real Boston Richey is having his biggest year yet. He was named a 2023 XXL Freshman after two hit songs with Future — and he’s only accelerating in his career. He’s been viral all year, whether that’s because of his music or his girlfriend. His hit, “Help Me,” is one of the biggest rap songs of the year and one of the most used songs on TikTok.

Atlanta’s very own Hunxho is coming off an amazing 2023 that he is still riding high from. He dropped one of the best mixtapes of last year with For Her, where he introduced his new sound and it worked. He dropped the deluxe version of the project at the end of the year, and it earned him a spot on the 2024 XXL Freshman list. Hunxho makes music for the ladies, so best believe Spelman will show out for him.

Coco Jones is the only singer in the lineup but for a great reason. Her hit song ‘”ICU” was one of the biggest songs of 2023, and she continued her amazing year with the deluxe version of her debut album What I Didn’t Tell You. Musically in 2024 she’s been fairly quiet, but she did return to our TV screens. Season 3 of “Bel-Air” was released, and she continued her amazing role as Hilary Banks.