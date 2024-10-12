Wanda Smith, former radio personality and comedian, passes away at 58

Beloved Atlanta radio personality Wanda Smith, 58, has passed away, just one day after her family celebrated her birthday. Known for her infectious laugh and charismatic presence, Smith was a beloved figure on the airwaves, serving as the comedic and heartfelt sidekick to fellow radio legends Frank Ski and Ryan Cameron. For years, listeners of V-103’s “Frank and Wanda in the Morning” enjoyed her quick wit, humor, and unmatched ability to bring joy to the morning drive.

Beyond her on-air talent, Smith was a proud and devoted mother to her two sons, Giovanni and Tavares, the latter of whom is known for his athletic achievements. Additionally, her social media followers were introduced to another source of pride and joy in her life—her granddaughter Taylor, whom she adored.

Smith’s final journey around the sun was one of love and fulfillment, surrounded by family, friends, and the Atlanta community she served so well. Her contributions to radio and her ability to connect with audiences earned her widespread recognition. She was celebrated by many, including this publication, as one of Atlanta’s 25 Most Influential Women. She was honored by rolling out for her community impact.

Wanda Smith will be remembered not only for her incredible career but for the joy she brought into the lives of so many. She leaves behind a legacy of laughter, love, and community.