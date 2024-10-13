Broadway dancer Zelig Williams missing

Zelig Williams, a talented Broadway dancer celebrated for his roles in Hamilton and MJ: The Musical, has been reported missing in his home state of South Carolina. The news has sent shockwaves through the Broadway community, prompting a united effort to locate him and bring him home safely.

Timeline of events

According to “NBC New York,” Williams was last seen on Oct. 3 in Columbia, South Carolina. His family became concerned when they could not reach him and promptly notified law enforcement the following day. At the time of his disappearance, Williams was not performing in any shows but had returned to South Carolina to conduct an audition workshop at Palmetto Performing Arts.

Williams had described the workshop as an excellent opportunity for aspiring performers to enhance their skills. The workshop took place on Sept. 27, just days before he went missing.

Disturbing alerts and discovery

Concerns escalated when a friend in New York City received an SOS alert from Williams’ phone, indicating a possible car crash. Following this alarming message, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department discovered Williams’ vehicle parked at Congaree National Park. However, despite extensive searches, there have been no signs of the 28-year-old dancer.

His mother, Kathy Williams, expressed her anguish. Her emotional pleas highlight the deep concern and love from his family during this distressing time.

Community response and support

In response to the news of Williams’ disappearance, the Broadway community has rallied together to raise awareness and support the search efforts. The Black and Missing Foundation has also shared information about Williams, amplifying the call for help. Notably, actor Hugh Jackman took to Instagram to urge anyone with information to contact local authorities, stating, “ZELIG we love you and are praying for your safe return. PLEASE pass this message on!” This call to action underscores the urgency and importance of finding Williams.

Ongoing search efforts

The search for Zelig Williams remains a top priority, with community members and fans actively sharing information and updates on social media. The collective effort to locate him demonstrates the strong bonds within the performing arts community and the impact of Williams’ work on many lives.

As the search continues, it is crucial for anyone with information regarding Williams’ whereabouts to come forward. The Broadway community’s solidarity in this time of crisis serves as a reminder of the power of unity and support in difficult times.

The disappearance of Williams has not only affected his family and friends but has also resonated deeply within the Broadway community and beyond. As the search efforts intensify, the hope remains that Zelig will be found safe and sound. His story is a poignant reminder of the importance of community support and the need for vigilance in ensuring the safety of our loved ones.