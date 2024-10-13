Gunplay’s horrid hygiene habits spark social media mayhem

Miami-based emcee Gunplay horrified hip-hop heads when he unveiled, raw and uncut, his hygiene habits — or lack thereof — on social media.

In a video from his recent stream shared by Live Bitez, the rap renegade reveals to his fans that he doesn’t hose himself off very often, and even partakes in other eccentric activities that many fans find repugnant.

Gunplay admits to some repulsive habits when he is alone

“I ain’t even bathe. I ain’t bathed since three days. I ain’t even gonna hold you n—-. I ain’t feel like bathing. Bathing is for busters,” Gunplay admits to the repellent behavior.

Gunplay then took the cringeworthy confessional to levels fans were not ready to digest. He also said that when he skips a shower, he might even scratch himself and then smell his finger.

“Y’all don’t scratch and then smell ya finger when nobody looking? You telling me none of y’all scratch y’all a– and then smell ya finger? That’s cap!” he said while laughing uproariously.

Disgusted fans speak out forcefully about Gunplay’s hygiene habits

Fans were already looking askance at the way the 45-year-old, whose legal name is Richard Welton Morales Jr., chooses to wear his hair. Fans also recoiled in horror when Gunplay once lived out his name by pointing a gun at his wife while she was holding their baby — just because she told him to quiet down while he played video games.

Now, with this unsolicited testimony from Gunplay about his estranged relationship with soap and water, fans chimed in en masse in the comments section on Instagram.

“Well, he looks like it,” one fan said about his often disheveled physical appearance.

“Them draws probably gon stand up and walk into traffic after he peel em off …,” another fan added, while a third surmised that, “ ‘Bathing is for busters’ is CRAZY.”

“What would make a man press record and say this in 2024???‍” wondered another user, while someone opined that, “This is a sign of depression …”

Two more folks joined the conversation, saying, “And if u ain’t bathe, you ain’t brush them teeth either,” and, “What made him want to share this though.”