Jordan Brand plans to amplify authentic Black voices with StoryCorps

Michael Jordan’s Jordan Brand is launching a groundbreaking initiative to elevate Black voices through a partnership with StoryCorps. The three-year project, “Brightness in Black,” aims to collect and share diverse narratives shaping the Black experience while challenging stereotypical portrayals in mainstream media.

StoryCorps President Sandra Clark emphasized the project’s focus on legacy. “It allows people to create a legacy that 100 years from now, people can hear these stories and understand both their family members or friends, but also what was happening in that period in our country and culturally,” Clark said.

“The Jordan Brand’s commitment to the Black community is infinite — central to who we are as a brand,” Sarah Mensah, Jordan Brand President, stated. The collaboration seeks to ensure Black voices are integral to the nation’s collective history.

Brightness in Black invites Black individuals nationwide to share personal stories of triumph, challenges, resilience and gratitude. The initiative will launch in Atlanta and Philadelphia this year, with more cities to be announced.

To support this mission, StoryCorps and Jordan Brand introduced a six-month paid fellowship for rising junior and senior students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities or community colleges in anchor communities. Six fellows will be selected annually to serve as interview facilitators and participate in community learning workshops.

Clark highlighted the importance of community engagement, encouraging individuals to record and share stories using the StoryCorps app. The initiative will also collaborate with Black media outlets for national distribution.

“These are stories that defy stereotype. These are stories where nobody’s trying to be famous,” Clark noted, emphasizing the power of everyday narratives in fostering deeper connections and understanding.

Other Companies Amplifying Black Voices and Creatives

1. Google’s “Black-Owned Friday”: An initiative that spotlights Black-owned businesses and encourages consumers to shop with them, especially during the holiday season.

2. Netflix’s Strong Black Lead: A brand initiative focused on amplifying Black stories and talent in entertainment.

3. Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative: A $100 million commitment to support Black communities and advance racial equity in education, economic equality and criminal justice reform.

4. Adidas’ “Honoring Black Excellence” Initiative: A program that celebrates Black culture and supports Black creators through collaborations and community projects.

5. YouTube’s #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund: A multi-year commitment to nurture Black creators and artists on the platform through funding and support.

6. Sephora’s 15 Percent Pledge: A commitment to dedicate 15% of their shelf space to Black-owned brands, reflecting the proportion of the U.S. population that is Black.

7. Target’s Forward Founders Program: An accelerator program designed to help Black entrepreneurs scale their businesses and increase their presence in mass retail.

These initiatives, along with Jordan Brand’s partnership with StoryCorps, represent a growing trend of corporate commitment to amplifying Black voices and supporting Black creatives and businesses. They demonstrate the importance of representation in various industries and the power of using corporate platforms to drive positive social change.

As Brightness in Black unfolds, it promises to amplify Black voices and enrich America’s cultural tapestry. By prioritizing authentic storytelling, the initiative seeks to create a lasting legacy honoring the complexity of the Black experience.

This partnership between Jordan Brand and StoryCorps sets a powerful precedent for community engagement and narrative preservation. It demonstrates the importance of representation in shaping collective history and challenges narrow portrayals of Black life in America.