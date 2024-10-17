Kawhi Leonard out, no definitive answer on return

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is set to miss an indefinite period at the start of the NBA season due to inflammation in his right knee, as reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania. This news is a significant blow to the Clippers’ season start.

Ongoing knee issues

Leonard has been dealing with knee problems for some time. He stepped away from Team USA during Olympic preparations this summer to focus on knee rehabilitation. His recovery has not gone as planned, requiring further rehab before returning to the court.

A history of injuries

This setback continues a troubling trend for Leonard. Despite playing 68 games last season, he missed significant playoff time due to injuries. In the 2022 season, he played only 52 games, and he sat out the entire 2021 season recovering from a torn ACL.

Leonard’s career stats

The 33-year-old forward, has a long list of accomplishments including being a six-time All-NBA selection, two-time NBA champion and one time finals MVP. Leonard has done while achieving some impressive career averages:

* Points: 20.0

* Rebounds: 6.4

* Assists: 3.0

* Shooting Percentage: 49.9 percent

* Three-Point Percentage: 39.1 percent

These statistics highlight Leonard’s significant impact when healthy.

Upcoming 2024-25 season

The Clippers open their regular season on October 23 at home against the Phoenix Suns. Leonard’s absence will affect the team’s performance, forcing them to adjust strategies without one of their star players.

Injuries are an unfortunate reality with athletes, there are many instances of them returning to top form. Here are ten examples of athletes returning to competition after being injured:

1. Michael Jordan (1986): Returned from a broken foot to become one of the greatest players in NBA history.

2. Derrick Rose (2012-2015): Overcame multiple knee injuries to reinvent his game and remain a valuable NBA player.

3. Paul George (2014): Bounced back from a severe leg injury to regain All-Star form.

4. Shaun Livingston (2007): Recovered from a devastating knee injury to become a key player on multiple championship teams.

5. Grant Hill (2000-2007): Overcame chronic ankle issues to have a productive late-career resurgence.

6. Adrian Peterson (2012): Returned from a torn ACL and MCL to rush for 2,097 yards, just shy of the NFL single-season record.

7. Peyton Manning (2011): After missing an entire season due to neck surgeries, returned to lead the Denver Broncos to a Super Bowl victory.

8. Monica Seles (1993-1995): Came back from a stabbing incident to win the 1996 Australian Open and regain her world No. 1 ranking.

9. Tiger Woods (2017-2019): Overcame multiple back surgeries to win the 2019 Masters, his first major victory in 11 years.

10. Lindsey Vonn (2013-2019): Despite numerous injuries throughout her career, including knee surgeries, returned to win multiple World Cup races and an Olympic bronze medal in 2018.

Kawhi Leonard’s indefinite absence due to knee inflammation is a significant concern for the Los Angeles Clippers as they prepare for the upcoming NBA season. With a history of injuries and the need for further rehabilitation, the team faces challenges in maintaining their competitive edge. As fans await updates on Leonard’s condition, the focus will shift to how the Clippers can navigate the season without their star player.

These notable comebacks serve as inspiration for athletes like Leonard, demonstrating that with proper rehabilitation and determination, it’s possible to return to elite levels of performance after significant injuries.