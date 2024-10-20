Snoop Dogg’s daughter getting own reality show

Snoop Dogg announced that his daughter, Cori Broadus, will be starring in her own reality show.

The legendary Doggfather, whose birth name is Calvin Broadus, explained that the show will follow the relationships in her life, along with other “things that she’s going through” in her relatively young life.

Snoop Dogg explains what daughter Cori Broadus’ show will be about

“Such a beautiful show because you see a young woman go through things in life with the support of her father and her mother, but she has to go through ’em on her own,” Snoop said of his 25-year-old daughter. “And people think sometimes because you’re successful, that magically you can make problems disappear. You can just pay for things to go away, but you get a chance to see that life is life and life be ‘life-ing.,” he added.

Cori Broadus showered with love from fans on her new show

Cori Broadus got a lot of love from fans when she excitedly shared the news with her 700K Instagram followers.

“I can’t believe I have my own tv show. My dad hit it on the nose when he said life be lifeing! Honestly can’t wait for you guys to see the crazy year I had. Tune into Snoop Dogg’s Fatherhood: Cori & Wayne’s Story this winter on E!,” the Instagram post read.

Another topic that is sure to be broached is the fact that Broadus suffered a severe stroke earlier in 2024, a shocking circumstance for a woman in her 20s. She was hospitalized for several days, but emerged relatively healthy.