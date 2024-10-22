Kim Kardashian chooses mom life over dating scene

Kim Kardashian is “very much focused on being a mom.”

The reality star — who has North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with her ex-husband Kanye West — feels she’s too busy with her family to really think about dating anyone.

“She’s not even dating anyone now. It’s all about work and the kids,” a source told People.

Kardashian — who was married to West between 2014 and 2022 — is firmly focused on her family life and her various business interests, which include her Skims clothing brand. As a result, she doesn’t consider finding love to be an immediate priority.

“Although she has help, it’s still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything,” the insider explained.

Kardashian actually turned 44 on Oct. 21, but she doesn’t have any worries about aging.

“She had an early birthday celebration with her family. She seems fine about turning 44,” the source added.

Kardashian previously claimed that she doesn’t care what people think of her.

The reality star — who previously dated comedian Pete Davidson — criticized her critics, who like to say that she’s become a huge success despite not having a discernible talent.

“I’m like, ‘Well, we have a TV show.’ But just because we’re not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean that the fame didn’t come from that,” Kardashian told Interview about her talents and the keys to her success. “But then, I would write that as a hashtag — not bad for a girl with no talent because people used to be, like, ‘Well, what do you do? What’s your talent?’ And I’m like, ‘Didn’t know I needed one.’ “