Angela White joins ‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’ and fans react

October is shaping up to be an exhilarating month for Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna. The entrepreneur and reality star recently announced her participation in the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop Miami, set to premiere on November 18. This announcement comes on the heels of a new chapter in her personal life, including her engagement to Derrick Milano, which has sparked a flurry of reactions from her supporters.

Angela White’s new reality TV venture

White took to social media to share her exciting news, revealing that she will be using her legal name in the show. This marks a significant shift from her previous persona as Blac Chyna, a name she has distanced herself from since early last year. In her promotional post, White showcased her stunning new look, complete with signature finger waves and a chic white dress, captioning it with the enthusiastic declaration, “Things just got HOTTER! I’ll officially be joining the Love & Hip Hop Miami franchise for season 6!”

Mixed reactions from fans

While many fans expressed excitement for Whitea’s new role, others voiced concerns about her decision to join a franchise known for its dramatic and often tumultuous storylines. Comments flooded in, with supporters questioning whether this move aligns with her recent personal growth and sobriety journey. One user, @latiannamarie, lamented, “Noooooo you’ve come so far.” Similarly, @quii_tah echoed this sentiment, stating, “Noooooo.. this is going to be messy and mess up your focus.”

Many fans believe that White has evolved beyond the typical narratives presented in reality TV. @gilbertking_ expressed a common sentiment, writing, “Congratulations, but honestly, you’re bigger and better than that show.” Others, like @royalty_style24, emphasized that White’s journey has taken her too far for the drama that often accompanies the franchise.

Derrick Milano’s insights on their reality show journey

In a recent interview, White’s fiancé, Derrick Milano, shared his thoughts on what fans can expect from their appearances on “Love & Hip Hop Miami.” He emphasized their intention to promote “positivity, Black love, spirituality” throughout the season. Milano expressed hope that their segment would showcase how to resolve conflicts in relationships, a refreshing take amid the show’s usual chaos.

Moreover, Milano revealed that viewers will witness the couple collaborating on music, with White’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, also making her mark in the industry. He mentioned that Dream has about four songs ready, indicating a family affair in their creative endeavors.

“Angela’s thought process when creating music is she knows what she wants to say, how she wants to say it, and the message she wants to put out,” Milano stated. “Everything that she’s doing, she has her hands on and she’s extremely motivated.”

Milano described the experience as enjoyable and reassured fans that they would maintain control over their narrative, keeping their faith at the forefront of their journey.

Concerns about White’s sobriety

Interestingly, White’s announcement comes shortly after a video surfaced showing her firmly shutting down her cousin’s attempts to tempt her into breaking her sobriety. Last month, she celebrated two years of being clean, a milestone that many fans are worried could be jeopardized by the drama of reality television.

As the premiere date approaches, fans are left wondering how White will navigate her new role while staying true to her commitment to personal growth and sobriety. The anticipation for “Love & Hip Hop Miami” season six is palpable, and viewers are eager to see how White and Milano will redefine their narratives in the reality TV landscape.