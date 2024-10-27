Drake is slowly emerging back into the public sphere after getting bodied by Kenrick Lamar in one of the most consequential rap battles in the history of the genre.

Aubry Drake Graham ended his moratorium from public appearances as he rang in his 38th birthday party in Houston on Oct. 23, though he posted most of the images from the soiree on Saturday, Oct. 26.

In one of his prominently featured photo galleries and videos, Drizzy and his Canadian mother, Sandra Graham, smiled widely while cradling thick bands of cash at a strip club. His father, Dennis Graham, was also featured in the blizzard of pics, while the rap mogul delivered a subtle shot at his haters in the captions for his 144 million Instagram followers.

Drake has a message for his industry adversaries

“They pictured me dead but that was just imagination,” he wrote, most likely referencing his colossal defeat to K. Dot. “One more year pon dem.” “Pon dem” is a Caribbean colloquialism for “on them.”

Sexyy Red shows love to Drake

Sexyy Red, who has grown close to the rapper in the past year or so, posted a special birthday wish for Drake on Instagram. “Happy Birthday to one of the nicest most humblest person I kno [heart hands emojis] LOVE U BD ENJOY YO MONTH [red tear drop emoji] [confetti emoji].”

The clips also featured a “1986” sparkling cake to represent the year he was born. At the strip club, Drake reportedly made it rain on dancers and patrons alike to the tune of over $50,000. Drake treated fans to complimentary meals at Dave’s Hot Chicken, the restaurant he co-owns.