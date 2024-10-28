Chrissy Teigen’s Michael Myers prank fails to scare John Legend

Chrissy Teigen failed to frighten her husband John Legend when she lay in their bed dressed as Halloween psycho Michael Myers.

The model is renowned for making a big deal of the spooky season in October with her crooner partner. This year, she showed her dedication to the annual cause by lying in wait for Legend to come home dressed in the iconic white mask serial killer Myers wears in the Halloween slasher franchise.

Teigen posted videos of herself on Instagram. The videos show her getting ready for bed in a bath while wearing her Myers mask.

Teigen then slips into bed and waits 10 minutes for Legend to come into their bedroom while wearing the costume along with her night clothes.

Her clip shows Legend walking into their room in a suit. However, instead of screaming in fright at the mask, he burst into a fit of giggles when he saw her.

“Hey guys! It’s me, Michael Myers! Get ready with me to do what I do best,” she said in a clip of her preparing to get ready for bed in the bathroom while donning the Myers mask.

“Let’s try to scare John,” Teigen captioned the video.

The clips show Legend being asked, “That’s it?” regarding his giggles when he sees her.

“I’ve been sitting here for, like, 10 minutes sweating. Not even any reaction?” Teigen said to her musician husband.

The model then chucks the white mask at Legend, who tells her he mistook it for “another face mask you wear.”

Despite Teigen failing to frighten Legend, her fans filled the comments section of her clip with praise for her attempt, with many calling it “gold.”

The TV personality and the musician have four children: Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren. The whole family has gotten involved in the Halloween fun.

On Oct. 21, Teigan posted pictures online of Luna dressed up as a scary clown and Miles in an inflatable suit.

Another snap showed Wren sitting on top of a pumpkin in overalls and a bandana.

“We love Halloween. But now it’s about kids’ Halloween. I actually prefer kid ones because they’re so fun and they’re so cute and they’re during the day — and I can still go to bed early and stuff,” Teigen told People about her family’s spooky celebrations.