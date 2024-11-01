Coach’s shocking stance on NBA fighting

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla sparked controversy by suggesting the NBA should allow fighting, drawing immediate criticism from players including Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

“The biggest thing that we rob people of from an entertainment standpoint is you can’t fight anymore,” Mazzulla told NBC Sports Boston. “How come in baseball they’re allowed to clear the benches? How come in hockey they’re allowed to fight? I don’t understand.”

Green, despite his own history of on-court incidents, strongly opposed the idea on his podcast “The Draymond Show With Baron Davis.”

“I get what Joe is trying to get at. The s— talking and guys getting testy, we take so much of that out of the game today … Actual, physical fights Joe, I’m here to petition against you,” Green said.

The Warriors forward reflected on his own 12-game suspension earlier in his career that nearly led to retirement. “Where (fighting) almost led me, man? I don’t want none of that. Joe, you go and fight,” Green said.

The proposal raises concerns about player safety and the NBA’s image. While fighting remains part of hockey culture and baseball occasionally sees bench-clearing incidents, basketball has traditionally emphasized skill and sportsmanship.

League observers note the NBA’s efforts to reduce physical altercations through strict rules and penalties. These policies aim to protect players and maintain professional standards.

The debate highlights tensions between entertainment value and athletic integrity. While some fans might enjoy added drama, many worry about potential injuries and negative influence on young players.

NBA veterans point to the sport’s evolution away from the more physical style of previous eras. Modern basketball emphasizes speed, skill and strategic play rather than physical intimidation.

The league’s current stance on fighting reflects broader changes in professional sports, with increasing focus on player safety and role-model responsibility.

Sports analysts note that basketball’s close-quarters nature makes fighting particularly dangerous compared to other sports. The risk of serious injury could outweigh any entertainment value.

Mazzulla’s comments contrast with the NBA’s long-term strategy of promoting basketball as a global sport emphasizing athleticism and teamwork.

The discussion occurs amid ongoing debates about maintaining competitive intensity while ensuring player safety and professional conduct.

Industry experts suggest the NBA is unlikely to change its stance on fighting, given potential liability issues and the league’s family-friendly image.

The controversy underscores broader questions about violence in sports and evolving expectations for professional athletes’ behavior.