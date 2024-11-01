Controversy erupts over Alabama church’s provocative election sign

In a bold and controversial move, New Era Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, has sparked outrage with a provocative election sign targeting Black voters. The sign reads, “Attention to all Blacks who plan to vote for Trump: you are an ignorant, stupid Negro,” and on the reverse side, it warns that a vote for former president Donald Trump could lead to Black Americans being relegated to picking cotton again. This inflammatory message has drawn significant backlash, particularly from political figures and community leaders.

The backlash

Alabama’s Lieutenant Governor, Will Ainsworth, publicly condemned the sign on social media, stating, “Churches are supposed to spread the Gospel, offer messages of God’s love and share the life of Christ, not threaten, intimidate and insult those who exercise their right to vote and support the candidate that is best for them.” His remarks highlight a growing concern about the role of churches in political discourse and the responsibility of religious leaders to foster unity rather than division.

Pastor’s response

Despite the criticism, Rev. Michael R. Jordan, who has led the church for over 30 years, remains unapologetic. He asserts that his message is a vital part of his ministry and reflects his calling. In an interview, he stated, “This is my ministry. This is my calling.” His steadfastness in the face of backlash raises questions about the intersection of faith and politics, particularly within the Black community.

A history of controversial messages

This incident is not Rev. Jordan’s first brush with controversy. In 2013, he garnered attention for messages supporting Trayvon Martin, criticizing the jury’s decision in the George Zimmerman case. In 2017, he displayed a sign stating, “Trump deceived poor White folks,” further emphasizing his willingness to engage in political commentary through church signage.

Rev. Jordan’s approach has polarized opinions. Some community members express outrage, claiming that his messages promote division and racism. Google reviews reflect this sentiment, with one reviewer stating, “I cannot believe a black Pastor would promote such racist hate, yet every sign he puts up speaks loudly of his racist views toward white people.” Another reviewer lamented, “Very sad that a church takes a stand like this. God has a special place for antichrist type Pastors. He’ll get his just rewards. That whole congregation will burn in the pits of H—.” These comments illustrate the deep divisions within the community regarding the church’s stance.

Support for Rev. Jordan

Conversely, there are those who stand firmly behind Rev. Jordan and his messages. Supporters argue that he is courageously speaking out against systemic issues affecting the Black community. This dichotomy of opinions highlights the complexities of political engagement within religious spaces, especially in predominantly Black congregations.

The broader implications

The controversy surrounding New Era Baptist Church raises important questions about the role of faith leaders in political discourse. As the 2024 elections approach, the intersection of race, religion and politics will continue to be a critical area of discussion. The church’s sign serves as a reminder of the passionate beliefs held by many within the Black community and the ongoing struggle for political representation and justice.

As the dialogue continues, it is essential for community members to engage in respectful conversations about their differing views. The church, a place traditionally associated with unity and healing, now finds itself at the center of a heated debate that reflects broader societal tensions. How this situation unfolds may influence not only the church’s future but also the political landscape in Alabama and beyond.