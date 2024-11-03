NBA superstar Joel Embiid is in hot water after the Philadelphia 76ers center reportedly shoved a reporter who he believes crossed the line in reporting on him.

Embiid, the 2022 league MVP, is getting severe backlash for sitting out the first several games of the NBA season due to an inflamed knee. Some have pointed out that Embiid should not have participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics due to his inability to stay healthy for a full season. Pundits and fans believe Embiid could have used that time to heal and to get into shape, two things that have been points of contention as the Sixers consistently wear out in the postseason.

A Philadelphia Inquirer columnist wrote a scorching critique of Embiid while bringing up Embiid’s son, who was named after his deceased brother who was tragically killed in a car accident during Embiid’s first season with the Sixers.

In the column, according to Defector.com, columnist Marcus Hayes also questioned Embiid’s work ethic, physical condition and dedication to the Sixers organization.

“Joel Embiid consistently points to the birth of his son, Arthur, as the major inflection point in his basketball career,” Hayes wrote. “He often says that he wants to be great to leave a legacy for the boy named after his little brother, who tragically died in an automobile accident when Embiid was in his first year as a 76er. Well, in order to be great at your job, you first have to show up for work.”

Following the Sixers’ thorough defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies, 124-107, on Saturday, Nov. 2, Embiid saw the columnist in the locker room and confronted him.

“The next time you bring up my dead brother and my son again, you are going to see what I’m going to do to you and I’m going to have to … live with the consequences,” Embiid said to Hayes, according to the Associated Press.

Embiid hurled multiple expletives at the reporter until Hayes apologized. “That’s not the f—ing first time,” Embiid barked back.

At some point, multiple outlets reported that Embiid shoved the reporter on the shoulder.

Hayes’ column blasted Embiid for telling the media that he is not going to play back-to-back games due to his proclivity to get injured or wear out at the end of seasons. Hayes suggested that the Sixers give fans refunds when Embiid doesn’t play.

“I’ve done way too much for this … city to be treated like this, done way too … much,” Embiid said Friday, according to ESPN. “I wish I was as lucky as other ones, but that doesn’t mean that I’m not trying and I’m not doing whatever it takes to be out there, which I’m gonna be here pretty soon.”

The league office and the 76ers informed the media that parallel investigations have been launched. Embiid is expected to be disciplined in some manner.

“We are aware of reports of an incident in the Sixers locker room this evening and are commencing an investigation,” the NBA said in a statement.