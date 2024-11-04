Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ children gathered at their home to celebrate their father’s 55th birthday while he remains in the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in Brooklyn, New York. Combs faces charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Justin Combs, 30, shared an Instagram Reel showing five of his six siblings around a table with a cake as they called their father. Justin stood next to brother Christian Combs, 26, while holding the phone.

Twins D’Lila and Jessie Combs, 17, sat beside Christian as they helped their sister Love, 2, sing to their dad. Quincy Brown, 33, joined them at the table. Their sister Chance, 18, participated via FaceTime.

Youngest daughter Love sings to Diddy

“Happy birthday to Daddy,” Love sang in the video, offering frosting to Brown.

Diddy speaks to his children via the phone

“I love you all, I love you all so much,” Combs said over the phone. “I can’t wait to see ya’ll. I just want to say I’m proud of ya’ll, especially the girls — I mean, all of ya’ll.

“But just for being strong. Thank you all for being strong, thank you all for being by my side, supporting me, I love ya’ll. I get the best family in the world,” Combs continued. “My birthday, I’m happy. Thank you all for giving me this call. Thank you very much. I love you all.”

Justin then made a notable comment: “Can’t wait to see you in a couple of days.”

“Aight, see you in a couple of days,” his father replied.

As Love leaned in for cake, Brown said, “Pops, I love you. She’s eating the cake so you ain’t gonna have none left.”

“Get it, get it for Daddy. I love you,” Combs responded.