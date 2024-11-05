Atlanta Metropolitan State College’s new teacher education program approved

ATLANTA, GA- November 2024 – Atlanta Metropolitan State College (AMSC) is excited to announce the approval of its new Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Elementary and Special Education (ESE) by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

“The new teacher education degree program will create additional opportunities for AMSC students and our education partners,” stated President Thompson-Sellers, President of AMSC. “Due to significant teacher shortages experienced across Georgia, programs like these will be impactful, especially in Metro Atlanta. Our communities will benefit from having more qualified teachers in elementary and special education, leading to greater economic impact as a result of this beneficial program.”

Pending approval from the Professional Standards Commission (PSC), AMSC plans to offer two tracks for the ESE bachelor’s degree starting in spring 2026. The first track, the Para-to-Teacher track, is aimed at currently employed para-professionals within school systems. This “Grow Your Own” program allows para-professionals to pursue teacher certification while continuing their full-time roles. The second track will cater to traditional students who have completed their associate’s degree in early childhood education at AMSC and seek full certification to become teachers in Georgia.

“We are excited to announce the SACSCOC-approved Bachelor of Science in Elementary and Special Education, which addresses critical workforce needs in Georgia,” said Dean Akoh. “By offering classes in hybrid, online, and face-to-face modalities, we are committed to providing inclusive access to quality education for both traditional and non-traditional learners.”

The BS in Elementary and Special Education will feature a robust curriculum with hands-on experiences through student teaching placements and community engagement initiatives. Students will also receive personalized mentorship and support from experienced faculty dedicated to their success.

“By launching this program, AMSC is directly responding to the urgent need for qualified teachers in our state,” said Kit Carson, Program Chair. “We are committed to fostering the next generation of educators while ensuring that our current AS students have a clear and supportive pathway to advance their careers.” Students will undergo comprehensive training in both elementary and special education, preparing them to meet the varied needs of all learners.

This innovative program addresses Georgia’s current teacher shortage while providing a clear pathway for Associate of Science (AS) degree students to continue their education and earn a bachelor’s degree. AMSC students who enroll in this program will also be eligible to apply for financial aid.

Enrollment for the program will begin Spring 2026. For additional information, please visit www.atlm.edu or contact Kit Carson @[email protected] or Media Inquiries: Sheila Tenney, Director of Marketing & Alumni Engagement @ [email protected] or 678-623-1238.

About Atlanta Metropolitan State College

Established in 1974, Atlanta Metropolitan State College is a four-year unit of the University System of Georgia and is fully accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS). The institution continues to play a pivotal role in the educational and economic landscape of the region, demonstrating its impact beyond the classroom through its significant contributions to the local economy.