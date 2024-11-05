Father of FAMU athlete on how to raise a D1 QB

Daniel Richardson is the starting quarterback for Florida A&M University, and his five touchdowns helped lead them to a 52-28 homecoming win on Saturday, Nov. 2. Just like Chevrolet is doing with it’s latest electric vehicles, Richardson is hoping to bring new energy to the QB position. He is a graduate transfer from Florida Atlantic University, and right before his first homecoming game at FAMU, Rolling Out caught up with his father, Dwayne Richardson, to hear about Daniel’s quarterback journey.

How did Daniel start playing quarterback? [He started] at the age of 5, playing in the yard. We would often toss the ball, and I noticed that when he would toss the ball, he would toss it real hard. He could throw it far. And I’m like, wow, this kid has an arm at such a young age. […] We got him into training. [At] 7 years old he started playing the position, and he’s been playing quarterback ever since.

How was his high school career? We’re from Miami. He started off at Booker T. Washington High School for his first three years. He won a state championship as a freshman, and then we transferred his senior year to Carol City Senior High School.

Did you always know your son would play Division I football? [Yes], I knew it. […] He always had something special about him and he just has the ‘it’ factor. And this is his last year at FAMU, and hopefully we can get to that next level next year.

How do you feel about homecoming?

[This] is my first time coming to FAMU’s homecoming, so just seeing all of [these] people come together […]. No violence, no drama, just the camaraderie. Just families coming together […] alumni coming together. People who went to school together […] having a great time, repping their school. It’s lovely.

What advice do you have for dads trying to raise a Division I quarterback? Get them training […] early. And just help [them] keep [their] face clean. One of the things I’ve always told him growing up is keep your face clean because you’re the face of the team. So from [childhood] all the way up, stay out of drama, stay out of foolishness. You are a leader. Be a leader. They always have leadership qualities in them but […] we just have to help promote those things. So just keep your face clean and do what you know how to do on the field.