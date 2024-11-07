NBA star Ja Morant got retribution after he felt slighted during his on-court battle with LeBron James.

Not only did Morant’s Grizzlies demolish King James’ Lakers, 131-114, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, but Morant also went online and savagely trolled James following the game.

The Bleacher Report posted a photo of James giving Morant the “too small gesture” after the Grizzlies point guard was knocked to the ground by James’ offensive move in which he scored.

“Bron said [too small],” the publication wrote with a pop-corn emoji.

Morant, who is as famous for being combative as he is for his aerial acrobatic shots on the court, responded to the post with a scathing message for James. The explosive guard wrote “Grizz said” with a GIF of a man wearing an 18th-century American costume.

In the GIF, the man did the Griddy dance popularized by Morant and other athletes and held an ‘L’ gesture to the camera.

Morant also left a message for his 10 million Instagram followers, employing a similar hand gesture to reiterate his point.

After the game, Morant also reiterated how much he loathes the Lakers and why he reveled in thrashing them.

“I don’t like ’em. They knocked me out of the playoffs, and then last year we had a game, and they came here poppin’ on our home floor when I was in street clothes,” Morant said, according to ESPN, referencing the Grizzlies’ 2023 dismissal from the playoffs by the Lakers.

Morant also discussed James’ gesture that sparked him and the Grizzlies.

“He did [the too small gesture]. I don’t back down from nobody. I don’t care who you are,” Morant said. “You take out the top dawg, who else do you fear? I don’t fear nobody anyway, but yeah, I had to get up.”