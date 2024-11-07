Rapper Lil Scrappy has recently found himself in hot water after making some controversial comments regarding his children and Black supporters of Donald Trump. In a series of social media posts and a follow-up apology video, Scrappy attempted to clarify his statements, but not without stirring up discussions among fans and followers.

Clarifying the DNA test joke

Just days ago, Lil Scrappy announced that he is expecting a child with a woman named Shakira. During a livestream where he addressed fan questions about his fifth child, he jokingly suggested that all his children might need DNA tests. However, the tone of his remarks was perceived as serious by many, leading to backlash.

Scrappy stated, “Of course, I’m gon’ get a DNA, I need to get it on all of ’em. The f–k. Y’all think people so perfect man …” This comment did not sit well with his ex-wife, Bambi, who shares three children with him. She took to Instagram to post family footage with the caption, “One thing for certain #TheyMine #Bambinos.” This seemed to be a subtle dig at Scrappy’s comments.

In response to the uproar, Scrappy later clarified in the comments section of The Shade Room, stating, “I was joking, dayum,” accompanied by laughing emojis. He further explained in a follow-up video that he knows his children are his, saying, “I know my babies are my babies. You know what I’m saying? They look like me, they act like me when I was a baby.”

Lil Scrappy addresses his Trump supporter comment

In addition to the DNA test comments, Scrappy also faced criticism for his remarks about Black supporters of Donald Trump. Just before the election, he made a bold statement on social media, declaring that he would not acknowledge Black individuals who supported Trump, saying, “You not gon’ be Black to me. Don’t try to shake my hand, I’m not going to shake your hand.”

However, in his apology video, Scrappy seemed to retract his earlier statements, admitting, “I shouldn’t have said that.” He emphasized that he should have focused on encouraging people to vote rather than making divisive comments. This shift in tone highlights the complexities of navigating political discussions within the Black community, especially in the context of the upcoming election.

Reactions and future plans

While Scrappy’s ex-wife Bambi has yet to publicly respond to his apologies, she has been making headlines of her own. Recently, she announced the release of a new children’s book, which many speculate is a response to Scrappy’s announcement about his unborn child with Shakira. This move has sparked discussions about co-parenting and the dynamics of their relationship.

As Lil Scrappy continues to navigate the fallout from his comments, it serves as a reminder of the impact that public figures have on their communities. The conversations surrounding his remarks reflect broader issues of identity, family, and political allegiance within the African American community.