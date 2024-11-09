Escape of 43 monkeys in South Carolina raises concerns and calls for action

In a startling incident that has captured the attention of South Carolina residents, 43 monkeys escaped from a research facility in Yemassee on Wednesday, Nov. 6. The escape occurred due to a caretaker’s failure to secure the enclosure properly, allowing the rhesus macaques to roam freely in the surrounding wooded areas.

Authorities respond to the situation

Local police confirmed that the primates are believed to be in the vicinity of the Alpha Genesis research facility. As of Saturday at noon, only one of the animals had been recaptured, prompting law enforcement to issue warnings to residents. Authorities advised locals to lock their doors and windows and to refrain from approaching the monkeys, as they are sensitive creatures that could become startled.

“If you see the monkeys, please call 911 immediately instead of trying to interact with them,” the Yemassee police department stated on their Facebook page. “The staff at Alpha Genesis are currently attempting to entice the animals back using food to ensure their safe capture.”

Details of the escape

The incident unfolded around 1 p.m. in Yemassee, about 50 miles north of Savannah, Ga., when a staff member inadvertently left the doors unlocked, allowing the young female monkeys, each weighing approximately 6-7 pounds, to escape. Fortunately, these monkeys have not been subjected to testing due to their age, and a spokesperson for Alpha Genesis confirmed that they are too young to carry diseases.

To recapture the monkeys, the facility is employing traps and thermal cameras. Greg Westergaard, CEO of Alpha Genesis, mentioned that the monkeys are particularly fond of apples, which are being used to lure them back into the traps. Despite the traps being set, Westergaard noted that the monkeys have yet to approach them, describing their behavior as playful and curious. “They’re jumping down and taking the food and then jumping back up on the fence and the tree line,” he said.

About Alpha Genesis Inc.

Alpha Genesis Inc. is a research facility dedicated to providing high-quality nonhuman primate products and bio-research services globally. Their mission is to support the scientific community with effective primate research and development. This incident is not the first of its kind; in 2022, 11 monkeys escaped from the same facility but were quickly recaptured.

Animal rights activists weigh in

The escape has sparked discussions among animal rights activists, who are calling for an end to the use of primates in research. Kathleen Conlee of the Humane Society of the United States stated, “The recent escape of 40 monkeys from a South Carolina research facility highlights the urgent need to end the use of primates in research. These intelligent, social animals deserve protection, not exploitation.”

As the search for the escaped monkeys continues, the incident raises important questions about animal welfare and the ethical implications of using primates in research settings. The public’s response to this situation may influence future policies regarding animal testing and the treatment of research animals.