Ray J claims someone tried to kill him during latest tirade (video)

Ray J has delivered back-to-back explosive Instagram videos within the past two days that have fans perplexed and wondering about his emotional state.

Hours after threatening New Birth Missionary Baptist Church pastor Jamal Bryant with consequences if he aired their interview online, Ray J returned to his Instagram account to claim vehemently that someone was trying to kill him.

Ray J had a conniption in an Instagram video

“N—-s just tried to shoot me! They tried to kill me, n—a! And you want me to apologize, n—a! F–k you!” Ray roared in the black-and-white video.

The multihyphenate entertainer and businessman did not specify who allegedly tried to gun him down, nor how many people were involved, nor where or when it took place.

Ray J had threatened a megachurch pastor hours earlier

But Ray did appear distressed hours before when he issued a chilling warning, also via video, to Bryant that someone would be thrown “out of the pulpit” if that video interview found the light of day. There is no way to determine at this point if the two videos, posted within proximity of each other, are connected in any way.

Ray J narrowly avoided a brawl outside a Halloween party in L.A.

These two videos posted for his 3 million Instagram followers come weeks after Ray J confirmed to Nicki Minaj in an Instagram live that he was very close to getting into a brawl with the sons of Sean “Diddy” Combs outside a celebrity Halloween party in Los Angeles. The sons — Quincy Brown, King Combs and Justin Combs — were enraged about Ray listing off the appropriate punishment for Diddy on the popular “Club Shay Shay” podcast earlier in October.

Ray, 43, added that the sons were determined to lay hands on him in the parking lot. But their plans were thwarted when singer Chris Brown, a known prolific brawler himself, got out of his limo and intercepted the three men, and eventually de-escalated the explosive episode.

There is also no evidence that the alleged gunfire aimed at Ray J is connected to Diddy’s sons. And because there is no police report nor witnesses to corroborate a shooting, fans are left to determine on their own the veracity of Ray J’s claims that someone tried to take his life.