Former Disney star Skai Jackson pregnant with 1st child

Skai Jackson, the beloved former Disney star, is stepping into a thrilling new chapter of her life as she prepares to welcome her first child. The actress, known for her role in “Jessie,” recently confirmed her pregnancy through a stunning maternity shoot, much to the delight of her fans.

After months of speculation surrounding her baby bump, Jackson finally addressed the rumors, showcasing her growing belly in a series of beautiful photos. The announcement came alongside a defense of her boyfriend, who faced backlash on social media due to an alleged Facebook hack that led to some unflattering comments about Jackson.

From speculation to celebration

The buzz about Jackson’s pregnancy began with reported sightings of her running errands in Los Angeles, where she appeared to be trying to conceal her baby bump. Fans quickly speculated about her condition, but Jackson remained tight-lipped until her official announcement.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Jackson expressed her excitement about becoming a mother, stating that she feels “thrilled” for this new chapter in her life. She also hinted at upcoming acting projects, including her feature film, The Man in the White Van, set to release in December.

Skai Jackson’s support system

Jackson’s pregnancy announcement was a family affair, with her mother, Kiya Cole, by her side during the reveal. Jackson has often credited her mother for instilling in her the confidence to advocate for herself.

This strong mother-daughter bond is evident as they navigate this exciting time together. Jackson’s mother has been a significant influence in her life, teaching her the importance of standing up for what is right.

Addressing controversies

While Jackson is focused on her pregnancy, she has also had to address some controversies surrounding her boyfriend. In August, an altercation at CityWalk in California led to Jackson being detained for a brief period. However, the charges were later dropped, and she has since moved forward with her life.

Following the pregnancy announcement, Jackson took to social media to defend her boyfriend against negative comments that surfaced on his Facebook page. She clarified that the disparaging remarks were the result of a hack, stating, “His page was hacked! He never said this. End of story.” Her mother echoed this sentiment, urging fans to stop spreading rumors.

Looking ahead

As Jackson prepares for motherhood, she has been spotted shopping for baby items, embracing the joys of preparing for her little one. Although she has not shared specific details about her pregnancy journey, such as cravings or her due date, her radiant maternity photos speak volumes about her excitement.

Jackson’s journey into motherhood is not just a personal milestone; it also marks a new era for the actress as she balances her career and family life. With her upcoming film and the support of her loved ones, Jackson is poised to take on this new role with grace and confidence.