Adidas basketball debuts the Dame 9 ‘Oak Tree’

Los Angeles, CA – Today, adidas Basketball unveils the Dame 9 “Oak Tree” colorway – a continuation of Damian Lillard’s success with his signature shoe line.

The “Oak Tree” colorway is inspired by Dame’s childhood in Oakland, where the young athlete crafted a makeshift basketball hoop from the oak tree branches outside his home. The aspiring hooper’s ingenuity helped him hone his skills when the neighborhood courts weren’t an option.

For each colorway drop, adidas Basketball will release a campaign film that brings “Dame Time” to life – a state of mind that always delivers, both on and off the court. To channel “Dame Time” energy, one needs an ice-cold, unparalleled level of focus, attitude, drive and determination that Dame has fine-tuned and mastered.

The latest film titled, “Oak Tree”, is a peek inside Dame’s family dynamic, showcasing his ability to react quickly and perform under pressure even when it’s something as small as cleaning up after his kids, because it’s always “Dame Time”.

The Dame 9 features a bold design with meticulous precision, along with innovative features catered towards the most powerful athletes.

Weight: Only 14.5 oz – very lightweight to increase mobility

Nubuck Toe Cap: Reinforced durability and protection on high abrasion area

Total Torsion: Stiffness & support throughout the entire foot (full-length) to maximize force transfer

Internal Lycra Bootie: Comfortable, yet stable, internal construction at ankle for support throughout cutting and jumping

Lightstrike: Lightweight and zoned cushioning in the midsole to protect the foot and reduce weight

Strategic Grip: Multi-directional pattern & density outsole customized for agility, grip and comfort through cuts and foot striking

The Dame 9 “Oak Tree” retails for $120 and will be available on adidas.com, select adidas stores, as well as select retailers, including Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Kids Foot Locker beginning November 15, 2024.

