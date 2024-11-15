Whoopi Goldberg says bakery denied her treats over politics

Whoopi Goldberg has claimed a bakery refused to make her birthday treats because of her political views. This incident sparked discussions about consumer rights and business practices in the service industry, highlighting the ongoing debate about personal beliefs versus professional services. The situation reflects a growing trend of similar incidents across the country, raising questions about business ethics and customer relations.

The ‘Ghost’ actress celebrated turning 69 on ‘The View’ on Wednesday (13.11.24) and after treating the audience to some of her favourite things and enjoying a musical performance from her friend James Monroe Iglehart, she and her co-hosts tucked into a special dessert. The show has been celebrating hosts’ birthdays on air for over two decades, creating memorable moments for both the hosts and their audience. Birthday celebrations on ‘The View’ have become a beloved tradition, often featuring surprise guests and heartfelt tributes.

“Now, I should tell you, Charlotte Russe has no political leanings, and the place that made these refused to make them for me,” Whoopi shared during the celebration. The Charlotte Russe – a trifle-type creation featuring layers of sponge, cream, fruit, and a cherry on top – was one of Whoopi’s mom’s favourites when she was growing up. This classic dessert has been a staple in American bakeries since the early 1900s, originally brought over by European immigrants. The dessert gained popularity in New York City’s immigrant communities before becoming a nationwide favorite.

“They said that their ovens had gone down, all kinds of stuff, but folks went and got them anyway, which is why I’m not telling you who made them,” she continued, addressing the situation. The incident quickly gained attention on social media, with fans expressing their support for the celebrated actress who has been a prominent figure in entertainment for over four decades. The story went viral within hours, prompting discussions about customer service and discrimination.

“It can’t be because I’m a woman, but perhaps they did not like my politics. But that’s okay, because you know what? Listen, this is my mother’s celebration. Pick these up and celebrate with me and my mom. Thank you everyone for celebrating my birthday today,” Whoopi concluded, showing her characteristic grace under pressure. Her response exemplifies her long-standing reputation for handling public controversies with dignity, a trait that has earned her respect throughout her career spanning theater, film, and television.

The bakery in question was later identified as Holtermann’s Bakery on Staten Island, who insisted they hadn’t turned down the order “because of political” views, but due to technical issues at the facility. Holtermann’s has been a Staten Island institution since 1878, serving the community for over 145 years. The bakery has maintained its historic status while adapting to changing times, preserving traditional recipes passed down through generations.

“They’d asked us and we were having trouble with our boilers,” Owner Jill Holterman told Entertainment Weekly. The bakery, known for its traditional recipes and community involvement, has served customers across political spectrums throughout its long history. Holtermann’s reputation for quality and service has made it a go-to destination for special occasions and celebrations.

“I can’t do it right now. We have so many things going on with my boiler,” Holterman further explained, noting that the building is from 1930. This type of vintage infrastructure is common among legacy bakeries in New York, with many facing similar maintenance challenges while trying to preserve their historic character. The preservation of historic bakeries has become increasingly challenging in modern times, with many struggling to balance tradition with contemporary business demands.

The incident has sparked broader discussions about the intersection of celebrity, politics, and small business operations in today’s social media-driven world. Similar controversies have emerged in recent years, leading to important conversations about business practices and customer service in an increasingly divided society. Marketing experts suggest that such incidents can have lasting impacts on both businesses and public figures, often leading to unexpected consequences in the age of viral social media.