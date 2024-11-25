Just when you thought it was safe in these streets, Drake and Kendrick Lamar reignited their historic feud over the airwaves.

This time, instead of a studio, the men chose a live-stream podcast and texting platforms to volley light insults back and forth at each other.

Drake fires first at Kendrick Lamar

Drizzy got things started when he visited Canadian streamer xQc’s Kick channel this past weekend where he began taking subtle and cryptic shots at his hated archrival, K. Dot.

“I’m here — mind, body and soul fully intact, in case you were wondering. You need facts to take me out; fairytales won’t do it,” he said.

Though he didn’t mention Lamar by name, Drizzy’s statement was an unmistakable reference to Lamar’s claims in his songs that Drake is a pedophile, hangs out with sexual predators, and fathered a secret daughter.

Kendrick Lamar claps back at Drake’s diss

Of course, Lamar got wind of Drake’s diss and decided to fire back at Drake via text message.

He and Reli had a discussion via their cellphones, which Reli posted on his Instagram Stories:

“You done turned blood into a streamer on Phillies [laughing face emojis],” Reli wrote. The rapper replies with several laughing face emojis of his own.

Reli followed up, saying: “That’s a damn shame,” prompting Kendrick to ask: “He trippin??!”

Reli said: “Blood don’t won’t [sic] no smoke Philly gang,” before censoring his next message.

This latest skirmish between the two hip-hop heavyweights is presumed to be related to K. Dot’s surprise album, GNX, which he dropped on Friday, Nov. 22.

Contained within the 12-track project are some heat-seeking bars that Kendrick aimed at some contemporaries and adversaries alike, albeit in a more subliminal fashion than he did against Drake on “They Not Like Us” earlier this year.

On the opening song, “wacced out murals,” Kendrick raps: “N—-s from my city couldn’t entertain old boy / Promisin’ bank transactions and even bitcoin / I never peaced it up, that s— don’t sit well with me / Before I take a truce, I’ll take ’em to Hell with me.”

Kendrick Lamar also flamed Snoop Dogg on ‘GNX’

Lamar also lasered Snoop Doog for reposting Drake’s diss song, “Taylor Made Freestyle”: “Snoop posted ‘Taylor Made,’ I prayed it was the edibles / I couldn’t believe it, it was only right for me to let it go.”

A contrite Snoop owned up to his faux pas on X while the Doggfather gave props to his fellow West Coast emcee for a great album

“K dot new album GNX [explosion emoji] [fire emojis] It was the edibles [fist bump emoji] west west king,” Snoop penned.