Movie Premiere: Allure Part 1

Atlanta turned out in full force to support the movie premiere of Allure Part 1, a feature film directed by Dame Pierre and produced by SMOOT Films. This story of betrayal stars rapper and reality TV star Jasiel “Yung Joc” Robinson, along with Blue Kimble and Crystal “The Doll” Hughes.

This marks Yung Joc’s first leading role in a feature film, and the “Coffee Shop” rapper expressed confidence in his performance. While on the red carpet, we caught up with him for a few words about his debut.

The film follows two friends who look out for each other, but their loyalty is tested—and one fails miserably, leading to bloodshed and infidelity.

After walking the red carpet, guests transitioned into the theater with snacks and gift bags in hand. As they watched the film, laughter and nods of recognition could be heard as viewers connected with the characters and situations.

Following the screening, the cast and attendees stayed for a Q&A hosted by Streetz 94.5’s Solo.

The film has yet to be officially released, but project updates can be found at smootfilms.com.