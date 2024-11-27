Eminem gives Latto her flowers and she can’t stop smiling

Eminem made fellow rapper Latto blush and dissolve into giggles when he paid her a high compliment recently.

The Detroit-born Slimy Shady lauded Latto for her auspicious career on Netflix’s “Rhythm + Flow” Season 2.

“I love you, by the way. You’re f—ing incredible,” he told Latto on the show. Latto smiled widely before thanking him for the compliment. Fans loved how a legendary lyricist encouraged a rising superstar in the game.

“I love how Eminem has been giving flowers to the lady rappers who can spit. First Young M.A. — even before anyone else gave her credit, now Latto,” one user wrote on X.

“It’s so easy to give a compliment. To take those two seconds as a legend in the game made her whole week probably. I hate Eminem’s fans, but the guy is a good dude,” wrote a second user.

This isn’t the first time that Eminem has shown love to marquee artists. While talking with radio show host Sway Calloway on his Shade 45 SiriusXM station in 2022, the rapper born Marshall Mathers agreed with Calloway’s assessment that Kendrick Lamar is “the most electrifying vocalist of this generation.”

“I absolutely would agree,” Eminem added. “I would agree with that. Kendrick is at the very, very top tier of lyricists. Not just of this generation, but of all time.”

In related news, Eminem is currently being considered along with N.W.A, George Clinton and Janet Jackson for a coveted spot in the Songwriters Hall of Fame class of 2025. In announcing him as a nominee, the organization shared several songs that highlight his talents, including “Lose Yourself,” “Stan,” “Mockingbird,” “Houd