Kerry Washington leads the charge in ‘The Six Triple Eight’

In a powerful portrayal of resilience and determination, Kerry Washington takes center stage in Netflix’s upcoming film, The Six Triple Eight. Set against the backdrop of World War II, this film tells the inspiring true story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the only all-Black, all-female unit in the Women’s Army Corps. Directed and produced by Tyler Perry, the film is set to hit select theaters on Dec. 6 and will be available for streaming on Netflix starting Dec. 20.

Unveiling the legacy of the 6888th Battalion

The 6888th Battalion was tasked with an extraordinary mission: sorting through a staggering backlog of 17 million pieces of undelivered mail for U.S. service members stationed in England and France. This unit, comprised mainly of Black women, along with women of Caribbean and Mexican descent, faced not only the challenges of war but also the harsh realities of racism and sexism.

In the film, Washington portrays Major Charity Adams, who leads her troops with a fierce commitment to their mission. In a stirring moment from the trailer, she declares, “Ladies, we have been ordered to provide hope.” This sentiment encapsulates the essence of their work, as the lack of mail severely impacted the morale of soldiers far from home.

Breaking barriers and delivering hope

The film’s narrative highlights the dedication and ingenuity of the women of the 6888th. Despite working in grueling conditions — often in poorly lit and heated environments due to discriminatory segregation standards — they managed to complete their mission in less than 90 days, far ahead of the six-month deadline they were given. Their accomplishments were not just about delivering mail; they were about breaking barriers and proving their capabilities in a male-dominated military environment.

In 2022, the U.S. House of Representatives awarded the women of the 6888th the Congressional Gold Medal.

A Star-studded cast and creative team

Alongside Washington, the film features a talented ensemble cast, including Ebony Obsidian, Dean Norris, Sam Waterston as President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Susan Sarandon as Eleanor Roosevelt and Oprah Winfrey as Mary McLeod Bethune. The film also includes original music by Diane Warren, performed by H.E.R., with choreography by the renowned Debbie Allen.

Tyler Perry, who has a long history of creating impactful narratives, aims to honor the legacy of these unsung heroes through this film. The inspiration for The Six Triple Eight comes from Kevin M. Hymel’s article “Fighting A Two-Front War,” published in WWII History Magazine, which sheds light on the battalion’s significant contributions during the war.

Honoring the legacy

On Nov. 20, Washington, Perry and Obsidian visited Arlington National Cemetery to pay their respects to the members of the 6888th Central Postal Battalion, several of whom are interred there. This visit underscores the film’s commitment to honoring the legacy of these brave women, many of whom have passed away, including Lena Derriecott King, who inspired the film’s creation.

As of this year, only two members of the battalion remain: Fannie McClendon and Anna Mae Robertson. Their stories, along with those of their fellow soldiers, are crucial to understanding the broader narrative of Black women in the military and their fight for recognition and equality.

The Six Triple Eight is more than just a film; it is a celebration of courage, resilience, and the indomitable spirit of women who served their country against all odds. As audiences prepare to witness this powerful story, it serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who came before us and the importance of recognizing their contributions to history.

Mark your calendars for Dec. 6 in theaters and Dec. 20 on Netflix to experience this remarkable story of hope and perseverance.