Dallas maximalist Ashley Griffin rebels against corporate fashion rules

Ashley Griffin, a Dallas-based fashion influencer, embodies a unique blend of maximalist style and personal expression. Known for her bold fashion choices, Griffin shares her insights on style, the brands she loves and how she navigates the corporate world while staying true to her aesthetic.

Defining maximalist style

Griffin’s style is characterized by vibrant colors, eclectic patterns and a fearless approach to fashion. She often showcases her outfits on her Instagram account, @theinspiredi, where she encourages others to embrace their individuality through clothing. Despite the pressure to conform to corporate dress codes, Griffin believes that fashion is a powerful form of self-expression.

Fashion influences and inspirations

Growing up, Griffin was influenced by her mother, who introduced her to modeling. This early exposure ignited her passion for fashion. She draws inspiration from various sources — including architecture and nature — and aims to think outside the box when it comes to her wardrobe choices. Griffin cites designers like Dries Van Noten and Rick Owens as favorites, appreciating their innovative designs and androgynous styles. She also champions emerging Black designers, emphasizing the importance of representation in the fashion industry.

Balancing high-end and accessible fashion

Griffin’s wardrobe is a mix of high-end pieces and accessible brands. While she loves luxury items from designers like Christopher John Rogers and Bianca Saunders, she also shops at stores like H&M and The Gap. This blend allows her to create unique outfits that reflect her personal style without breaking the bank. She believes in the concept of cost-per-wear, opting for versatile pieces that can transition through different seasons.

Signature pieces and styling tips

One of Griffin’s go-to items is her oversized Margiela button-down shirt, which she wears in various ways. This piece exemplifies her approach to fashion: finding items that can be styled differently based on her mood. She often gravitates towards oversized clothing, which she finds effortless and stylish. Griffin also loves to layer her outfits, incorporating menswear elements to achieve a relaxed yet chic look.

Maximalism vs. minimalism

While Griffin enjoys the allure of minimalism, she ultimately identifies as a maximalist. She embraces bold accessories and mixed metals, often layering jewelry to enhance her outfits. This duality in her style reflects her belief that fashion should be fun and expressive, allowing individuals to showcase their personalities.

Finding your style groove

For those struggling to define their personal style, Griffin encourages experimentation and exploration, emphasizing that personal style is a journey of self-discovery.

The joy of dressing

Griffin’s approach to fashion is a celebration of individuality and creativity. By blending high-end and accessible pieces, embracing maximalism and drawing inspiration from her surroundings, she exemplifies how personal style can be a powerful form of self-expression. As she continues to inspire others through her unique aesthetic, Griffin reminds us all of the joy that comes from getting dressed and showcasing our true selves.