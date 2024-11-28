HBCU Honors founder Michelle Bailey champions legacy of Black excellence

In the wake of a transformative period marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, Michelle Bailey found herself diving deep into research about the profound impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) on American society. As a proud Spelman College alumna and seasoned researcher, she noticed a critical gap in how success stories were being told – the HBCU foundation of many prominent African-American leaders was often overlooked in their narratives. This observation led to the creation of HBCU Honors, a groundbreaking platform that celebrates the excellence, legacy, and continuing influence of HBCUs.

Now, with the upcoming HBCU Honors show set to air on BET on December 1st, Bailey’s vision has evolved into a powerful movement that spotlights trailblazers like Will “Power” Packer, NFL team owner and acclaimed producer, and Dr. Lonnie Johnson, inventor of the Super Soaker. In this candid conversation with Rolling Out’s Munson Steed, Bailey discusses her journey, mission, and the transformative power of HBCU education.

[Editor’s note: This is a truncated transcribe of a longer video interview. Please see the video for the extended version. Some errors may occur.]

What moment made you decide to build an institution that benefited society at large and HBCU graduates who were having an impact on society and the world?

During COVID, we had time to sit, reflect, research, be on social media. As a researcher by trade, I’m always looking at our history, looking at and loving our culture. I noticed we have so many amazing HBCU alum, but often the story about that fact is not part of the story. We’re hearing about all these wonderful African-American trailblazers and what they’re doing, what they have done. But the story of the HBCU experience was not a part of that. I literally have a database. I’ve created this database as I’m looking at all these stories, hearing all these stories. In 2022, the light went off. Content is king and queen as we know.

We need to have a show that really celebrates our HBCUs, bring business partners together to really celebrate and amplify all the amazing things that HBCUs are doing, what they produced, our legacy, our history, our wonderful alum, really inspire our youth and get them really excited about what HBCU really means. Not partying all the time – that’s not what we’re about. We party with a purpose, but it’s really about what HBCUs really mean and getting folks excited and aware of what it means to attend an HBCU and raising money for HBCUs as well.

What did Spelman instill in you that made it possible to have this vision for yourself and others who were going through similar institutions and impacting the world at such a high level?

When I walked into the gates of Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, I had no idea about the transformative experience that it would bring into my life from the professors, from the genetic code, from all of our amazing speakers and presenters. I mean, just all of the experiences that the school brought, the friendships. I don’t want to date myself, but I attended Spelman College in the 80s. There’s probably not a date that goes by that I’m not connecting with friendships from Spelman College, Morehouse College, Clark Atlanta, Morris Brown. It was transformative – the confidence, the resilience, all of that was really fortified and instilled in me at Spelman College.

Those are the kinds of things we hear time and time again from other HBCU alum, the community like no other. If I could go back, if I knew now what I knew then – oh my God – but again, an amazing experience. I credit everything around this journey to what I gained from being at Spelman College, from professors, from my village, all of that was really developed while I was there.

Can you share more insight on the individuals on the Power Platform of both BET and HBCU Honors that we’ll see this year?

I am in awe, even reaching out to these power players, these trailblazers, and to know that they have accepted this honor – my heart is still full. These are the kinds of things that HBCU Honors is all about. Someone like Will Power Packard – that’s what we learned at HBCU Honors, we call him Will Power Packard. Some of us know him as an award-winning producer, especially Girls Trip, but many don’t know he went to an HBCU or that he’s an NFL team owner. Dr. Lonnie Johnson – I was like, dude, you’re my Michael Jackson, you’re my Jay-Z. I was just so in awe that he invented the Super Soaker, one of the highest-selling toys of all time with over 250 million in sales.

Students know about the Super Soaker, but they had no idea that an HBCU graduate invented it. We’ve got Jewel Burke Solomon – even talking to students at her alma mater Howard the other day, I’m sharing that she was the first to head up Google Startups in the U.S., her tech savvy, how she’s been working with African American women in tech and venture capitalism. The students weren’t familiar with her but were so impressed hearing about all she’s done. We’ve got to sound the alarm, we’ve got to really magnify these stories. People need to be inspired, have the aspiration to do things.

They need to know that at an HBCU, you can do anything. We have a Vice President of the United States who went to an HBCU. There are others who have broken barriers across all industries. We’re so happy to have HBCU Honors presented by Procter and Gamble and other partners who have really supported us. I say support businesses that support you.

As a sister with superpowers, how would you describe your superpower?

My superpower is the power to know that I need some other people’s power to amplify my power. I would not be here right now if it weren’t for the power of the other powers. I have an amazing network of HBCU sisters. I also have another network. I worked at BET, and I call the alumni HBCU adjacent. Expected Media is the partner, Michelle G. is my partner with HBCU Honors this year. We used to be colleagues at BET. We win with Black women.

These Black women, Derrinda Walker, Michelle G., who are my partners, they have really helped to amplify and take HBCU Honors 2.0 to the next level. For me, talking to my younger self and talking to other Black women, Black young girls, and just the community in general – we’ve got to come together. The power of one, to me, that’s none, but the power of the community coming together, bringing ourselves together, and working collectively. The possibilities are truly limitless.

What three things would you challenge future women to do in a graduation speech at Spelman College?

First, we got to take care of ourselves. If you don’t take care of yourself, you cannot do the job that you have the purpose to do. I know there’s so many of us out here trying to conquer the world, but we are not self-care. Even this weekend I’ve lost three friends who have lost loved ones gone too soon. As a community, we’ve got to really take care of ourselves. Second, the power of being collective, the power of the community, and really saying there’s no me without we. Some people say that’s lip service.

I say it all the time. I’m really about service. I’m not about spotlight or limelight. I’m really about the labor. I want to do the work. The work and service is so important especially in the climate we’re in. I know the generation coming after us is very instantaneous, looking at everything happening overnight. There’s no overnight that really is sustaining. And lastly, looking at that higher power, staying prayerful, staying grounded, and staying humble. Just don’t lose sight of what you have been purposed and intended to do. Always have an attitude of gratitude and be very grateful.

Watch HBCU Honors because…?

Watch HBCU Honors because we are about Black excellence, and we are about celebrating Black excellence. HBCUs are amazing. They are awesome. They are our legacy. They are part of our culture and a part of our history. It’s going to be an amazing show that’s going to educate, it’s going to entertain. It’s on BET December 1st, 8 PM Eastern, 7 PM Central. Be there, be square.