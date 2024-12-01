Blueface flaunts face tattoo of Chrisean Rock after she talks marriage (photo)

Blueface took his family by surprise when sported multiple face tattoos last week. It’s going to be interesting to see how they respond to a new artwork devoted to on-again, off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock.

Blueface rocks new facial tat of Chrisean Rock

Noted hip-hop personality DJ Akademiks reposted a Livebitez clip showing Blueface engaging in a jailhouse call with Rock.

Blueface flexes a tattoo of Chrisean’s name, which he recently got on his face. The new facial ink garnered widespread disapproval from Instagram users, with one calling the couple “Two goofies,” while another penned in dismay, “Oh Lord not this again.”

Blueface’s mom is very alarmed at her son’s behavior

Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, is incensed that Blueface got so much artwork on his now very busy face and castigated him on her Instagram account.

“Your kids are suffering. Javaughn’s confidence has fallen, and you playing arts and crafts on your face is diabolical,” she wrote, adding that he needs to “pull yourself together.”

Fans can only imagine what the matriarch thinking now that her son added a tattoo to solidify one of the most volatile celebrity relationships ever recorded on TV or social media.

The “Thotiana” rapper, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, is serving four years for a probation violation for assaulting a security guard at a nightclub.

Meanwhile, Rock denied that the couple got married despite the fact that she admits that they exchanged vows.

Fans have a lot to say about Blueface’s latest tattoo featuring Chrisean Rock

Fans had a lot to say about the new tattoo.

“Going down sad,” said one user, while a second penned, “Bro look like a high school desk.”

A third respondent said, “We don’t need these two back on the timeline Ak, please.”

But a fourth person seemed to sympathize with Blueface when he said, “I ain’t gone lie if my woman ain’t crazy about me like Chrisean I don’t want her.”

But a fifth person verbally folded their face at the couple, saying, “They look like two germs.”

A sixth and seventh person said their lives were better when they did not see Blueface and Rock on their timelines.

“It was nice not seeing them posted 3 times a day chill,” and, “Dats Just Jail Chronicles, He’ll Be Back Disowning Her Once He’s Freed.”