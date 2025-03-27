While many hometown dignitaries, neighorbhood denizens and fans support Will Smith getting a Philadelphia street named after him, there are those who are outraged in light of the actor’s infamous Oscars explosion.

Still others believe the Men in Black superstar was feted with an overdue homage for his illustrious and history-making career on Wednesday, March 26.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker was the mistress of ceremonies, and she, along with city leaders, renamed a section of 59th Street, adjacent to Smith’s alma mater, Overbrook High School, “Will Smith Way.”

An emotional Smith addressed the crowd, saying, “Philly, I love you. I am yours. You are mine.”

The 56-year-old Independence Day star waxed philosophical about the lessons learned from his parents, particularly hard work and education. “Nobody gets an easy ride,” The Oscar-winning actor of King Richard said to the assemblage. “That was one of the things these streets of Philadelphia taught me: that there’s nothing wrong with a hard day’s work.”

A teacher helped coin the name ‘Fresh Prince’

The commemoration was punctuated with a former teacher who was the first to call him “Prince Charming” — a nickname that was immediately tattooed into his soul. He would name himself the Fresh Prince when he launched his rap career with the iconic DJ Jazzy Jeff and later used in the seminal sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Smith reminisced at the podium, saying the “The name ‘The Fresh Prince’ was coined in that building he said, pointing to his high school in the background. “I added ‘fresh’ because it was hip-hop slang.”

The momentous occasion coincides with the release of Smith’s fifth studio album, Based on a True Story, on Friday, March 28, which will be his first in over 20 years.

Will Smith showered with fan support

Some fans posted their approval.

“😍😍😍😍 he looks good! He looks very happy🙌👏.”

“I love this for him ❤️❤️❤️ but honestly y’all ain’t have to shut down west Philly like that today I was late to work😂😂😂😂.”

“Took too dam long 😂.”

“Long overdue.”

Will Smith showered with derision

Others, however, conveyed displeasure or mocked the occasion.

“Anyone check on Chris 👀🤣🤣🤣.”

“He probably had to SLAP someone to get that.

“Smac$ someone on National tv and you too will get a street named in your honor.

“I think he another diddy

“I wonder if it’ll have the same effect as MLK Blvd but with people getting smacked.”