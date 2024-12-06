Rod Wave makes a triumphant return to Atlanta during Last Lap tour

Rod Wave’s Last Lap tour made its Atlanta stop Dec. 5, and it cemented one thing: Rod Wave is one of the biggest artists out today. Despite it being one of the coldest days of the month, that didn’t stop Atlanta from showing up. Fans descended on State Farm Arena in droves to see Rod Wave and crew. The audience came dressed to impress, ready to sing their hearts out.

The show was packed with openers. It started with sets from Eelmatic and Lil Poppa. Next was hometown favorite Dess Dior. She went through her set, but the energy changed for two songs in particular: “Stone Cold” and “Favorite Girl.” Everybody was dancing when DJ Key dropped “Favorite Girl,” and when Mariah The Scientist’s chorus came on, the crowd screamed back, “Calling from Atlanta say he miss me, well well well.”

Next up was Toosii. During his hourlong set, he performed classics like “5’5,” “Love Cycle” and his biggest hit, “Favorite Song.” The highlight was when he performed songs from his new album “JADED.” He bounced between fan favorites like “Fantastic” and “Foxxy Brown” – easily one of the best sets of the night.

The last opener was Moneybagg Yo, and Atlanta showed its love. He had the most star-studded set, bringing out Glorilla to perform their hit “On What You On” and then Hunxho for “Your Friends.” He closed with “Wockesha” and performed among fans for his Future collaboration “Harder For The Next.” The women in the crowd showed their appreciation throughout his set.

Finally, Rod Wave took the stage just before 11 p.m., worth the wait. He opened with “Nostalgia,” and Atlanta was locked in from the first note. Wave gave a perfect mix of old and new songs, bouncing between tracks from “Soulfly,” “Beautiful Mind” and even his debut album “Ghetto Gospel.” Songs like “Tombstone,” “Alone” and “2018” had the entire crowd singing every lyric, even going a cappella to finish some verses. His devoted fans showed their dedication, singing along to every word. Rod Wave has clearly captured the culture, and deservedly so.