Undefeated WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) has been regarded by many as the most exciting American fighter for years, and his highlight-reel knockouts are a significant factor. Davis looks to have another spectacular performance on March 1, 2025, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., when he defends his title against WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach Jr., (25-1-1, 10 KOs) in a 12-round bout.

The two fighters have history, as Davis, a Baltimore native, defeated Roach, a Washington, D.C. native, twice in the amateurs. The pair faced off at two press conferences, one in New York City and one in Washington, D.C., and discussed the fight.

“Lamont’s got skills,” said Davis, who is also known as Tank. “Even at a smaller weight class. He’s one of the guys who I came up with in the sport of boxing, and he’s still doing well. He’s definitely a top opponent and everyone will see that on March 1.”

Davis, who handed Frank Martin his first loss back in June with an eighth-round knockout, believes it will take a little longer to finish Roach.

“I’m going to end it in the ninth round,” he predicted. “Come March 1, this is going to be a great event. It’s going to be an exciting show, with the same results as always. You just have to wait and see.”

Gervonta Davis loves New York ‘energy’

Davis, who first entered the Barclays Center ring in 2017 and will be fighting there for the fourth time, discussed why he is excited about returning to Brooklyn.

“The people’s energy here is amazing,” he said. “I won my first championship here, and I have more followers from New York than almost anywhere. New Yorkers come with great energy.”

A confident Roach believes he will avenge his amateur losses to Davis despite daring to move up five pounds to face the champion and being the underdog.

“It’s a big difference fighting each other in the amateurs and fighting now,” Roach said, acknowledging that it is a great opportunity. “We’ve both evolved and gotten better and do different things in the ring. There might be some tendencies that we already know, but I don’t expect those things to matter on the big stage.”