Valid Music hosts Atlanta launch party

The Valid Music Atlanta Launch Party and Stream Battle Awards took place Dec. 5 at Opium, honoring the top-streamed hip-hop and R&B artists on Valid, a platform dedicated to recognizing achievements in music streaming.

Hosted by Yung Joc, the event featured red carpet arrivals, live performances, and a $6,000 cash prize giveaway. It celebrated music influencers while providing a vibrant networking opportunity for attendees.

During the event, Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson highlighted the significance of acknowledging streaming milestones and discussed how platforms like Valid are shaping the future of music consumption by empowering independent artists.

Special guests, including rapper Scrappy, added to the star-studded atmosphere. Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris also made a stylish appearance on the red carpet. The couple joined in celebrating top-streamed artists across genres, including hip-hop, gospel, and R&B, while showing their support for Valid’s mission to highlight digital music achievements.

Valid Music is a streaming platform designed for independent artists and music fans in Atlanta. The platform allows fans to subscribe and access exclusive releases, stay updated on the latest independent tracks, and directly support their favorite artists. For creators, Valid Music offers an opportunity to upload their music and earn more from streaming. Learn more at ValidMusic.com.