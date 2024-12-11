What caused Jamie Foxx’s sudden stroke crisis

Jamie Foxx suffered a stroke caused by a bleed on the brain.

The ‘Django Unchained’ actor was hospitalized in April last year after suffering a mystery “medical complication”, which his family decided to keep private, and the comedian has now revealed exactly what happened to him and recalled losing his memory for 20 days amid his terrifying health battle. Stroke affects approximately 795,000 Americans each year, making it a leading cause of disability.

“On April 11, I was having a bad headache, and I asked my boy for Aspirin,” he quipped on his Netflix special ‘Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was….‘. “I realized quickly that when you’re in a medical emergency, your boys don’t know what the f*** to do.” Medical experts note that recognizing stroke symptoms early can significantly improve survival rates.

He shockingly spilled: “I don’t remember 20 days.” Memory loss is a common symptom following severe strokes, affecting up to 30% of survivors.

The teary-eyed star admitted to the audience after declaring he was “back”: “You don’t know how good this feels.” His return to public life has been celebrated by fans and fellow celebrities alike.

The 56-year-old star insists it’s still “a mystery” what happened. “It is a mystery. We still don’t know exactly what happened to me.” Approximately 15% of strokes have unknown causes, according to medical research.

After starting his sentence with “What had happened was,” Jamie broke down in tears and was comforted by the applauding audience. The emotional moment resonated with many stroke survivors who have experienced similar journeys to recovery.

He then said: “Your life doesn’t flash before you. It was kind of oddly peaceful. I saw the tunnel, but I didn’t see the light. It was hot in that tunnel.” Near-death experiences are reported by approximately 10-20% of people who have survived critical medical events.

Jamie quipped: “S***, am I going to the wrong place?”

Jamie credits his sister Deidra with “saving [his] life” after she “aimlessly” drove him around before taking him to Atlanta’s Piedmont Hospital, where he underwent a life-saving procedure. Quick medical intervention is crucial in stroke cases, with every minute potentially saving 1.9 million brain cells.

Addressing why his family wanted to keep details of his health scare to themselves, he said: “I was dizzy from the stroke, so my head would bob around, and my family thought everyone would ‘meme the f***’ out of me.” The decision to maintain privacy during health crises is increasingly common among celebrities.

Jamie vividly remembers waking up on May 4, and being unable to walk. He recalled: “When I woke up, I found myself in a wheelchair. I couldn’t walk.” Mobility issues affect up to 80% of stroke survivors initially.

Jamie didn’t want to believe he’d had a stroke and recounted his therapist telling him about his ego: “You need to kill the old Jamie so the new Jamie can thrive.” Psychological adaptation is a crucial part of stroke recovery, with many survivors experiencing significant lifestyle changes.

He also reflected: “God blessed me with money and fame, but when I forgot about God, He blessed me with a stroke.” This spiritual perspective on health challenges is shared by many survivors of life-threatening conditions.

The actor’s recovery journey highlights the importance of immediate medical attention for stroke symptoms, which include sudden headaches, confusion, and difficulty walking. The American Stroke Association emphasizes the FAST method (Face, Arms, Speech, Time) for identifying stroke symptoms.

Foxx’s openness about his experience has helped raise awareness about stroke prevention and recovery. His story serves as a reminder that strokes can affect anyone, regardless of age or lifestyle, and that support from family and medical professionals is crucial for recovery.

The entertainment industry has rallied around Foxx during his recovery, with numerous colleagues expressing support and admiration for his resilience. His return to work and public life demonstrates the possibilities of recovery with proper medical care and determination.