Marcellus Womack charts marketing warrior path through AI and spirituality

Marcellus Womack, Chief Brand Strategist of 1% Brand Agency, embodies the rare fusion of strategic marketing brilliance and spiritual consciousness. As the co-author of “Dope Black Boy 2 Rich Black Man” and “RUN IT: How to $ecure The MILLION Dollar Bag In Business,” Womack has carved a unique path in the marketing world by emphasizing hyperfocus and spiritual alignment. His journey through 2024 reflects a profound commitment to both technological advancement and inner growth, highlighted by the successful implementation of a multi-million dollar marketing algorithm for Black-owned businesses and the completion of his breakthrough book, “The Savage Matrix.”

In an exclusive interview, Womack shares his insights on marketing, personal growth, and the intersection of faith and business. His philosophy of “ONE big idea that produces massive extraordinary results” has not only shaped his approach to brand strategy but has also influenced his personal evolution as a “breakthrough warrior and human

Share three marketing cultural insights that you experienced as you do marketing impact work.

My approach centers on the principle that excellence in one area reflects capability across all domains, emphasizing hyperfocus and finding riches in niches. I’ve learned to identify a single Perfect Customer Avatar to build a comprehensive brand universe, as this illuminates the target customer mindset driving the brand experience. Additionally, I focus on determining one Moonshot Goal that represents the brand’s ultimate success pinnacle, followed by activating one breakthrough brand promotion that captivates cultural attention.

What have been the two high points of your year?

This year, I achieved two significant milestones. First, I successfully activated a multi-million dollar marketing algorithm model specifically designed for Black-owned emerging brand clients. Second, I completed writing a breakthrough book titled “The Savage Matrix,” which explores the dark side of greatness.

What have you done to elevate yourself and business?

I’ve advanced both personally and professionally by designing a 10-point Winning Life Blueprint and integrating innovative AI tools into my business operations.

What did you learn about yourself that taught you something new?

Through my work and experiences, I discovered that my true superpower lies in my ability to remind others of their own inherent potential and capabilities.

How do you see yourself incorporating AI in three ways that will make you different and more successful brand?

I plan to differentiate my brand and enhance success through three key AI applications: implementing predictive analytics models, developing personalized customer engagement systems, and enhancing content creation through generative AI.

How did you listen to people with a new ear for value sharing?

I’ve developed a deeper appreciation for value sharing by becoming more attuned to vibrational energy during conversations and listening to people’s purest emotional desires, which can only be perceived through the heart.

Where did you travel that made you appreciate culture more?

My most significant journey has been internal, exploring “The Infinite within.”

Name three people that inspired you and what you learned from them.

Three individuals have profoundly influenced me: My son Simeon Womack, who revealed insights about selfless exceptionalism and the path to greatness for a chosen one and Black Messiah; Kamala Harris, who demonstrated the unstoppable nature of Black women’s leadership potential; and Kendrick Lamar, who exemplified the Superior Art of War.

How will the world see you differently in the new year?

In the coming year, the world will recognize me as a greater champion of superhero greatness.

Name three podcast that you listen that you would recommend to others and why?

I recommend three podcasts: Gil’s Arena for its elite cultural insight into peak performance through basketball; The Joe Budden Podcast for its perspective on hip hop culture’s transformation; and Truth Transforms with Gaylon McDowell for its exploration of hardcore metaphysics.

How does faith give you courage and strength?

My personal faith provides courage and strength through the understanding that there is only one power and presence in the universe, which resides within each person, making nothing impossible.

Two books you would recommend.

For those seeking inspiration and insight, I recommend two books: “Manifest Now” by Idel Ahmed and “Rayla 2212” by Ytasha Womack.

Connect with Marcellus Womack:

LinkedIn: @MarcellusWomack

Instagram: @1PercentMineset

X (Twitter): @CellPR23