Dora Moono Nyambe’s legacy lives on through Zambian school system

The passing of Dora Moono Nyambe at 32 on Dec. 25 has left an irreplaceable void in Zambia’s grassroots education movement. Nyambe, the founder of Footprints of Hope School transformed from a visitor waiting on visa paperwork into a revolutionary force in rural education, leaving behind a testament to the power of purpose-driven leadership.

From chance encounter to life-changing mission

What started as a temporary stay in Mapapa Village evolved into a five-year journey of building an educational empire from the ground up. Nyambe’s vision materialized into four schools serving over 500 children, challenging the status quo of educational access in rural Zambia.

While many might have seen insurmountable obstacles, Nyambe saw opportunities. She leveraged her growing social media presence — including 4 million TikTok followers — to spotlight the educational crisis facing Zambian youth. Her platform became a megaphone for change, attracting global attention to local challenges.

Breaking cycles through innovation

In an era where influencers chase clicks, Nyambe redirected digital currency into tangible change. She transformed viral moments into classrooms, converting social media engagement into educational resources. Her approach to community building went beyond traditional nonprofit models, creating a sustainable ecosystem of support for vulnerable children.

The schools under her leadership didn’t just provide education; they became sanctuaries. Children facing abuse and neglect found more than textbooks; they discovered a community committed to their success. Nyambe’s unconventional approach to family extended beyond biological ties — she opened her heart and home to children in need.

Overcoming systemic barriers

Despite operating without government funding, Nyambe’s resourcefulness kept the schools running. Her final campaign sought to raise $80,000 for a new school bus, essential for safely transporting students across rural terrain. By the time of her passing, the initiative had gathered $47,545, a testament to her ability to mobilize support for crucial infrastructure.

Securing tomorrow’s promise

The Footprints of Hope School system stands as more than an educational institution; it represents a blueprint for grassroots change in underserved communities. As burial services commenced on Dec. 30 in Mapapa Village, Mukushi, the focus shifted to preserving Nyambe’s legacy of educational excellence and community empowerment.

For those looking to support the continuation of Nyambe’s work, the school’s Instagram page provides direct contact information for family representatives and school administrators. Their commitment ensures that the foundation she built continues to serve as a launching pad for future generations.

In five short years, Nyambe demonstrated how vision, determination and strategic use of social media could transform lives. Her story reminds us that meaningful change often begins with one person willing to look beyond temporary circumstances to see permanent possibilities.