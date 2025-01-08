Jay-Z wants the court to punish attorney Tony Buzbee

The attorney for music mogul Jay-Z has filed documents requesting the judge sanction attorney Tony Buzbee.

Buzbee is the Houston-based attorney who has filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of 120 people who accuse Diddy of an assortment of sexual crimes and violence.

Buzbee allegedly filed a false lawsuit claiming Jay-Z joined Diddy in drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl during an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000, according to Jay-Z’s attorney Alex Spirowho filed the documents.

Jay-Z’s attorney outlines the alleged discrepancies in the accuser’s lawsuit

In the filing that TMZ obtained, Jay-Z contends there are major holes revealed in the accuser’s lawsuit account, including:

The complainant, named “Jane Doe,” said her father dropped her off and picked her up from the awards show. But the father said he does not recollect making the 10-hour round trip drive from Virginia on the night in question;

Jane Doe, in her civil lawsuit, said that she watched the MTV Video Music Awards on a jumbotron outside of Radio City Music Hall. However, Jay-Z’s legal team asserts that there was no jumbotron on that night;

The accuser said the sexual assault took place at “a large white residence with a gated U-shaped driveway” which is 20 minutes outside of New York City. However, Jay-Z’s attorney stated that photographers captured Hov at the Lotus nightclub after the VMA’s, which is far from the location where she said the attack took place;

The complainant said she interacted with Benji Madden of Good Charlotte that night. But after she told her story in an NBC interview, Madden said he was on tour and was not in the city on that night.

Because of these discrepancies, Jay-Z’s legal team claims that Buzbee did not properly vet his client prior to filing the lawsuit which has caused irreversible damage to his image.

Buzbee responds forcefully to Jay-Z

According to TMZ, Buzbee fired back at Spiro after the filing.

“With each frantic filing, Mr. Spiro’s team reeks of desperation. Mr. Spiro and his team think the laws and rules don’t apply to them. They are flat wrong. They also think they can bully or intimidate counsel by filing meritless and frivolous pleadings full of lies and half truths. Again, they are dead wrong. We won’t be bullied or intimidated, ever.”