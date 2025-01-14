Diddy claims ‘freak offs’ with Cassie were consensual

Diddy is firing back at Cassie after she turned over the sex tapes she had in her possession to the federal government.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Diddy, 55, claims that the sex tapes prove that sexual relations with the 38-year-old “Me and U” singer were consensual and violence-free.

Diddy claims the sex sessions were between 2 ‘consenting’ adults

Diddy’s attorney claims the nine tapes Cassie gave the U.S. Department of Justice amount to “private sexual activity between fully consenting adults in a long-term relationship.”

Continuing, Diddy’s legal counsel told the court that Cassie “not only consented, but thoroughly enjoyed herself” and “is evidently happy, dominant and completely in control.”

Diddy says the sex tapes prove there was no violence or degradation

The attorneys added that the tapes actually prove that there was no violence nor degradation and that Cassie was fully aware the sexual sessions were not secretly recorded.

“There are no secret cameras, no orgies, no other celebrities involved, no underground tunnels, no minors, and not so much as a hint of coercion or violence.”

In actuality, the tapes proved the defendant’s case that he is innocent of the charges against him.

“There is certainly no evidence of sex trafficking.”

Diddy remains in federal confinement at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, on a trio of charges related to sex trafficking and prostitution. The trial is scheduled to begin in May 2025.