Kid Cudi’s home in the Los Angeles area was violated in more ways than one over the weekend, the media has learned.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, the emcee’s home was burglarized by an intruder who law enforcement officials believe is homeless.

After breaking into Cudi’s home, the man literally made himself at home — and made himself a sandwich or two.

Law enforcement officials told the publication that the unidentified white male took his time and began eating the food inside the refrigerator.

Later, the man relieved himself in Cudi’s bathroom and afterward took a shower.

The police report states that the man was discovered on the security system at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. The man was reportedly shirtless and roaming about the kitchen.

Officers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the home and took the man into custody without incident.

The intruder has been charged with felony burglary and theft of utilities.

He probably won’t get out of the Los Angeles County Jail anytime soon as his bail was set at $150,000.

Cudi, 40, has not responded publicly to the home invasion.

The rapper and actor, who was born in Cleveland under the name Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, is best known for his hit songs like “Down & Out” and “Soundtrack 2 My Life.”