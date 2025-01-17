Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and Grammy-winning artist Mary J. Blige continues to expand her entertainment empire with new music, touring, record label, and television projects.

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul executive produced Family Affair, a new Lifetime original movie inspired by her hit song of the same name. The film reunites actors Ajiona Alexus and Da’Vinchi, who will reprise their roles as Kendra and Ben from the previous films Real Love and Strength of a Woman. It continues the love story between the main characters while incorporating themes from Mary J. Blige’s iconic music catalog.

Family Affair marks Blige’s continued partnership with Lifetime, where she has found success behind the camera. The film follows the network’s previous Blige-inspired projects, which have resonated with audiences by combining elements of romance and personal growth.

The nine-time Grammy winner is also hitting the road with her “For My Fans Tour,” featuring special guests Ne-Yo and Mario. The tour launches on Jan. 30 in Greensboro, North Carolina, and will allow fans to experience Blige’s signature blend of R&B, hip-hop and soul music live on stage.

“When it’s all said and done, it’s never all said and done,” Blige posted on her Instagram. “I owe my fans gratitude I can’t put into words, so I put it into a show.”

Adding to her busy schedule, Blige released her latest album, Gratitude, on Nov. 15 under her record label Beautiful Life Productions. The album serves as a musical thank-you letter to loving herself and to her devoted fanbase, who have supported her through a career that has lasted more than three decades.

Beautiful Life Productions operates as an imprint of 300 Entertainment. The R&B boy group WanMor became the label’s inaugural signing, marking Beautiful Life Productions’ entry into talent development and music production.

Blige’s influence extends far beyond music. The singer-actress has earned critical acclaim for her acting roles, including two Academy Award nominations for her performance in Mudbound (2017). Her work as an executive producer further solidifies her position as a multifaceted entertainment powerhouse.

Blige’s career achievements include eight multiplatinum albums, nine Grammy Awards and four American Music Awards. She made history as the first person to be nominated for an Oscar in acting and music categories in the same year.

The upcoming tour will showcase Blige’s extensive catalog of hits, including classics like “Real Love,” “Not Gon’ Cry” and “No More Drama,” alongside new material from “Gratitude.” Supporting acts Ne-Yo and Mario bring their impressive resumes to the tour, promising audiences an evening of R&B excellence.

Tickets for the “For My Fans Tour” are available through standard ticketing platforms. Family Affair premieres on Lifetime at 8 p.m. EST on Jan. 25.