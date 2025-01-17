Why I ‘had’ to direct Dave East “All I Know” music video

After being presented with a cool opportunity to film at Dave East’s album launch party for “Living Proof” at Republic Records studio, I saw an opportunity to capture some cinematic footage.

While there I ended up meeting Julie Hansson, a top marketing agent in NYC that works with celebs, actors, and athletes. Everything always comes back to building relationships and adding value.

I knew that with the release of Dave’s new album there would be a demand for music videos.

The energy while listening to all I know featuring Quany Gz during the listening party really hit me. I felt the vibe when I went back to edit the footage. I noticed that I captured a moment where Dave was actually singing the lyrics so in that moment, I knew I had to direct the music video for “all I know”.

I spoke to my team, I put together a treatment and presented it to Julie and their team. We got the green light and pre-production began! Our film crew was made up of some of my homies from Tampa, and other creatives that I met in NYC. My biggest advice to anyone navigating the film world and working with artists is to value your relationships, be proactive with presenting your ideas, and bring the right people together.

Directed By: Cam Thomas

Production: Kanvis Media

Artist: Dave East & AraabMuzik

Featured Artist: Quany Gz

Executive Producer: KANVIS

Director: Cameron Thomas

DP: Khadir Freeney

Producer: Julie Hansson

Producer: Rashid Mausi

Grip: Miles Dupree

Cam Op: Darren Hatcher

1st AC: Sherwood Daymond Jr