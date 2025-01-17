Why I ‘had’ to direct Dave East “All I Know” music video

After being presented with a cool opportunity to film at Dave East’s album launch party for “Living Proof” at Republic Records studio, I saw an opportunity to capture some cinematic footage.
While there I ended up meeting Julie Hansson, a top marketing agent in NYC that works with celebs, actors, and athletes. Everything always comes back to building relationships and adding value.
I knew that with the release of Dave’s new album there would be a demand for music videos.
The energy while listening to all I know featuring Quany Gz during the listening party really hit me. I felt the vibe when I went back to edit the footage. I noticed that I captured a moment where Dave was actually singing the lyrics so in that moment, I knew I had to direct the music video for “all I know”.
I spoke to my team, I put together a treatment and presented it to Julie and their team. We got the green light and pre-production began! Our film crew was made up of some of my homies from Tampa, and other creatives that I met in NYC. My biggest advice to anyone navigating the film world and working with artists is to value your relationships, be proactive with presenting your ideas, and bring the right people together.
Production: Kanvis Media
Artist: Dave East & AraabMuzik
Featured Artist: Quany Gz
Executive Producer: KANVIS
Director: Cameron Thomas
DP: Khadir Freeney
Producer: Julie Hansson
Producer: Rashid Mausi
Grip: Miles Dupree
Cam Op: Darren Hatcher
1st AC: Sherwood Daymond Jr