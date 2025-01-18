Patrick Mahomes leads NFL’s unprecedented Black QB charge

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are attempting to accomplish something that no prior NFL team has done: win three consecutive Super Bowls. Mahomes, who has already won three Super Bowls, including the past two, along with three Super Bowl MVPs and two NFL MVPs, is already one of the greatest to ever play the game at 29 years old. Mahomes is leading the Black quarterback charge in the NFL, with seven, or half of the quarterbacks that led teams to the playoffs being Black and 5 of 8, or 62.5 of the quarterbacks left being Black.

A Black quarterback is guaranteed to win the first game of this week’s NFL action when Mahomes and the favored Chiefs host the Houston Texans, led by CJ Stroud, a second-year player who has led the team to the NFL Playoffs in his first two seasons. Stroud and the Texans are also led by Black head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels led Washington to a 23-20 upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road last weekend, and he will attempt to pull off an even bigger upset against the team with the best record in the NFC, the Detroit Lions, on Saturday evening at Ford Field in Detroit. A week ago, Daniels became only the fourth NFL rookie quarterback to lead a team to victory on the road, joining Russell Wilson, Mark Sanchez, and Joe Flacco.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who lost to Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII two years ago in the first-ever meeting of Black quarterbacks in Super Bowl history, attempts to lead his team to the NFC Conference Championship game when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon. Hurts and the Eagles eliminated another Black quarterback, Jordan Love, and the Green Bay Packers last weekend.

Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback who has won two NFL MVPs and could win a third for his extraordinary play this season, will head north to face the Buffalo Bills in arguably the most anticipated game this weekend. Jackson and the Ravens eliminated another Black quarterback, Wilson, and the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend. The Steelers are also led by a Black head coach, Mike Tomlin.

There is one Black quarterback guaranteed to be in the AFC Conference championship, and it is possible for all four quarterbacks left next weekend could be Black, a far cry from when white owners and executives did not think Black men were intelligent enough to play the position.