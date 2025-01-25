DJ Unk, creator of ‘Walk It Out,’ passes away at 43

Famed Atlanta deejay Anthony Leonard Platt, better known as DJ Unk, has passed away at the age of 43. His cause of death has not been announced yet, and funeral details are forthcoming. In 2009, Unk was hospitalized for a heart attack, which he told XXL was brought on by nonstop touring, poor eating habits, drinking and smoking.

DJ Unk was ahead of his time. Before social media, before TikTok challenges existed, DJ Unk was able to get the entire world to copy his dance moves. He shone a light on Atlanta that was desperately needed and helped make Atlanta a cultural staple by inventing his dances and snap music. Korey “Big Oomp” Roberson, who was responsible for signing DJ Unk to his first label deal 25 years ago, confirmed his passing in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper, and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label, and the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever,” Roberson wrote in his statement. “Hit songs such as ‘Walk It Out’ and ‘2 Step’ have left an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will continue to inspire artists, DJs, and fans alike for years to come. His energy, creativity, and commitment to the craft will never be forgotten.

Roberson added, “We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We also want to thank everyone who has supported DJ Unk and the Oomp Camp over the years.”

Snap music was pioneered by Unk in 2006 with the smash tune “Walk It Out,” which also created a dance style that became a cultural sensation and made the Billboard Hot 100 top 10. “2 Step,” his second single, reached its highest position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 24. In 2006 and 2008, he put out two albums, Beat’n Down Yo Block! and 2econd Season. GloRilla‘s “Hollon” single from her 2024 debut album Glorious samples DJ Unk’s “Hold On Ho” from Beat’n Down Yo Block!. He was truly a trendsetter whose musical impact is still felt today. May he rest in power.